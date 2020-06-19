All apartments in Tuscaloosa
1855 Carriage Heights
1855 Carriage Heights

1855 Carriage Heights · (256) 668-2841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1855 Carriage Heights, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Located in very safe neighborhood close by The University of Alabama & central in town.

4 Bedroom House BIG BACKYARD
-The backyard is huge (has a fire pit)
-Up to date house/facility with updated kitchen, dining, bedroom, and bathrooms.

We want to ensure that we have great folks that are like minded. Below are our experiences with individuals that were renters.
-We do encourage a clean and safe environment.

All the neighbors are just like folks back home. This is a fun, safe, and cool place to hangout and call home for your time in Tuscaloosa.
-It is a pleasure for you all to read this and feel free to reach out to me directly at 256-668-2841 to view, inquire, etc. about this beautiful home nestled in the Heart of Tuscaloosa.

-UA Graduate students
-Young Professionals
-UA Undergraduate students

Includes:
Garage
Dishwasher
Laundry Washer & Dryer
Large living room area
Awesome Owner

Contact:
RP Patel
Cell: 256-668-2841

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 Carriage Heights have any available units?
1855 Carriage Heights has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1855 Carriage Heights have?
Some of 1855 Carriage Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 Carriage Heights currently offering any rent specials?
1855 Carriage Heights isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 Carriage Heights pet-friendly?
No, 1855 Carriage Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuscaloosa.
Does 1855 Carriage Heights offer parking?
Yes, 1855 Carriage Heights does offer parking.
Does 1855 Carriage Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1855 Carriage Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 Carriage Heights have a pool?
No, 1855 Carriage Heights does not have a pool.
Does 1855 Carriage Heights have accessible units?
No, 1855 Carriage Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 Carriage Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1855 Carriage Heights has units with dishwashers.
