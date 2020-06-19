1855 Carriage Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Located in very safe neighborhood close by The University of Alabama & central in town.



4 Bedroom House BIG BACKYARD

-The backyard is huge (has a fire pit)

-Up to date house/facility with updated kitchen, dining, bedroom, and bathrooms.



We want to ensure that we have great folks that are like minded. Below are our experiences with individuals that were renters.

-We do encourage a clean and safe environment.



All the neighbors are just like folks back home. This is a fun, safe, and cool place to hangout and call home for your time in Tuscaloosa.

-It is a pleasure for you all to read this and feel free to reach out to me directly at 256-668-2841 to view, inquire, etc. about this beautiful home nestled in the Heart of Tuscaloosa.



-UA Graduate students

-Young Professionals

-UA Undergraduate students



Includes:

Garage

Dishwasher

Laundry Washer & Dryer

Large living room area

Awesome Owner



Contact:

RP Patel

Cell: 256-668-2841