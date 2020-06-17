All apartments in Tuscaloosa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1611 3rd Avenue

1611 3rd Avenue · (205) 554-1792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1611 3rd Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1611 3rd Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1611 3rd Avenue Available 08/01/20 1611 3rd Ave-2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located near Midtown Village - AVAILABLE 8/1/2019: This is a great little house that is perfect for a single or newly wed couple. This house has updated hardwood floors, bathroom, appliances, and offers the all the space that you need. The laundry room offer Washer and Dryer Connections and the perfect space to store stuff. This house comes with a single car carport and a storage building in addition to a fenced in yard. Located right off of 15th street and near Midtown Village, you can walk to eat and shop, all the while living in a quiet residential neighborhood.

Call today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE3101806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 3rd Avenue have any available units?
1611 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 1611 3rd Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1611 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1611 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1611 3rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1611 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1611 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1611 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1611 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
