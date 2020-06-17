Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

1611 3rd Avenue Available 08/01/20 1611 3rd Ave-2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located near Midtown Village - AVAILABLE 8/1/2019: This is a great little house that is perfect for a single or newly wed couple. This house has updated hardwood floors, bathroom, appliances, and offers the all the space that you need. The laundry room offer Washer and Dryer Connections and the perfect space to store stuff. This house comes with a single car carport and a storage building in addition to a fenced in yard. Located right off of 15th street and near Midtown Village, you can walk to eat and shop, all the while living in a quiet residential neighborhood.



(RLNE3101806)