7276 Dollar Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.



Check out this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home it has two driveways, for easy parking and a covered front porch! The master bedroom has an office space attached and the en suite has a deep soaking tub, with granite sink counter tops. In addition to a living room, this home has an extra den/office and a 1 car garage. You don't want to miss this beauty.



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.