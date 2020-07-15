All apartments in Trussville
Find more places like 7276 Dollar Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trussville, AL
/
7276 Dollar Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:50 PM

7276 Dollar Road

7276 Dollar Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Trussville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7276 Dollar Road, Trussville, AL 35173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Check out this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home it has two driveways, for easy parking and a covered front porch! The master bedroom has an office space attached and the en suite has a deep soaking tub, with granite sink counter tops. In addition to a living room, this home has an extra den/office and a 1 car garage. You don't want to miss this beauty.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7276 Dollar Road have any available units?
7276 Dollar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trussville, AL.
What amenities does 7276 Dollar Road have?
Some of 7276 Dollar Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7276 Dollar Road currently offering any rent specials?
7276 Dollar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7276 Dollar Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7276 Dollar Road is pet friendly.
Does 7276 Dollar Road offer parking?
Yes, 7276 Dollar Road offers parking.
Does 7276 Dollar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7276 Dollar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7276 Dollar Road have a pool?
No, 7276 Dollar Road does not have a pool.
Does 7276 Dollar Road have accessible units?
No, 7276 Dollar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7276 Dollar Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7276 Dollar Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7276 Dollar Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7276 Dollar Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Trussville 3 BedroomsTrussville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Trussville Apartments with ParkingTrussville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Trussville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, AL
Pell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALBrook Highland, ALGrayson Valley, ALPleasant Grove, ALJacksonville, ALPinson, ALTarrant, AL
Chelsea, ALBessemer, ALGraysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALClay, ALMidfield, ALFairfield, ALLincoln, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus