All apartments in Trussville
Find more places like 6320 Red Hawk Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trussville, AL
/
6320 Red Hawk Circle
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

6320 Red Hawk Circle

6320 Red Hawk Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Trussville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6320 Red Hawk Circle, Trussville, AL 35173

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6320 Red Hawk Circle Available 08/07/20 4 Bed 3 Bath Home for rent in Trussville - This home is located in the Carrollwood neighborhood of Trussville. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 HUGE open back decks, fenced in back yard, full basement, and a 2-car garage. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis at the owner's discretion. CURRENTLY OCCUPIED.
Available for move in August 7th!

Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view our Rental Requirements under the Tenants tab. You may call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.

(RLNE2416490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6320 Red Hawk Circle have any available units?
6320 Red Hawk Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trussville, AL.
Is 6320 Red Hawk Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6320 Red Hawk Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6320 Red Hawk Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6320 Red Hawk Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6320 Red Hawk Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6320 Red Hawk Circle offers parking.
Does 6320 Red Hawk Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6320 Red Hawk Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6320 Red Hawk Circle have a pool?
No, 6320 Red Hawk Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6320 Red Hawk Circle have accessible units?
No, 6320 Red Hawk Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6320 Red Hawk Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6320 Red Hawk Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6320 Red Hawk Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6320 Red Hawk Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Trussville 3 BedroomsTrussville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Trussville Apartments with ParkingTrussville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Trussville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, AL
Pell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALBrook Highland, ALGrayson Valley, ALPleasant Grove, ALJacksonville, ALPinson, ALTarrant, AL
Chelsea, ALBessemer, ALGraysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALClay, ALMidfield, ALFairfield, ALLincoln, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus