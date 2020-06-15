Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

144 Yvonne Street Available 07/15/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room. Newly renovated kitchen includes appliances, pass through window into the living room, and a separate dining area with access to back deck area. Renovated tub/shower full-bath in hallway. Master Bedroom includes private bathroom (renovated) with standing shower. Dedicated laundry room with w/d connections. Fenced back yard. Must see in great subdivision and Award winning Trussville schools. Unfinished basement



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849142)