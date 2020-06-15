All apartments in Trussville
144 Yvonne Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

144 Yvonne Street

144 Yvonne Street · (205) 251-1267 ext. 143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL 35173

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 144 Yvonne Street · Avail. Jul 15

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
144 Yvonne Street Available 07/15/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room. Newly renovated kitchen includes appliances, pass through window into the living room, and a separate dining area with access to back deck area. Renovated tub/shower full-bath in hallway. Master Bedroom includes private bathroom (renovated) with standing shower. Dedicated laundry room with w/d connections. Fenced back yard. Must see in great subdivision and Award winning Trussville schools. Unfinished basement

Visit http://www.wattsrealty.com/tenants to view our qualification requirements for residency

This property has an automated lockbox so you can view the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8:00am to 7:00pm . All you need is a smartphone and a valid credit card for security purposes. There is a one-time charge of $0.99 to validate the card and then you can visit any other property at no charge registered with Rently.com automated lockboxes.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1909572?source=watts

Subject to prior sale or lease, change in price, or withdrawal from market without notice. Rental availability may change hourly, and there is no guarantee that rental availability listed will be the same when you contact our office. The information contained herein form sources deemed reliable but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof. Watts Realty Co., Inc. Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Yvonne Street have any available units?
144 Yvonne Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 144 Yvonne Street have?
Some of 144 Yvonne Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Yvonne Street currently offering any rent specials?
144 Yvonne Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Yvonne Street pet-friendly?
No, 144 Yvonne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trussville.
Does 144 Yvonne Street offer parking?
No, 144 Yvonne Street does not offer parking.
Does 144 Yvonne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 Yvonne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Yvonne Street have a pool?
No, 144 Yvonne Street does not have a pool.
Does 144 Yvonne Street have accessible units?
No, 144 Yvonne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Yvonne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Yvonne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Yvonne Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 144 Yvonne Street has units with air conditioning.
