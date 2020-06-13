132 Apartments for rent in Tarrant, AL with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2009 E Lake Blvd
2009 East Lake Boulevard, Tarrant, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
840 sqft
Home for rent in Tarrant **SECTION 8 OK** - This is an updated, one-level home in the Tarrant area. It features 2 bedrooms & 1 bath. It has new paint and new laminate wood floors throughout as well as a new central HVAC unit.
Results within 1 mile of Tarrant

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
429 2nd Street
429 2nd Street, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home will not last long. It features a beautiful kitchen with plenty counter top space and cabinets. This home also features two living spaces and a cover deck.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4529 40th Pl N
4529 40th Pl N, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
774 sqft
Come see this lovely 2 bedrooms 1 bath all-electric home. Located in the Inglenook community of Birmingham. This house offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living area and bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
729 Park Lane
729 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1940 sqft
New For Rent in Fultondale! - If space is what you're looking for, then look no further! This newly renovated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home for rent is located right in the heart of Fultondale, convenient to shopping, dining, and major interstates.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905 Park Lane
905 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Fultondale! - Great 1 level home in residential neighborhood on a flat lot just 10 minutes from downtown Birmingham. Hardwood floors throughout living areas, vinyl in kitchen and tile in bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Tarrant
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
10 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$994
1210 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Forest Park
27 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,564
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Apple Valley
13 Units Available
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
Five Points South
2 Units Available
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Flats on 4th is redefining boutique urban apartment living in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central City
2 Units Available
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,113
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Bridlewood
3 Units Available
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 23 at 12:21am
Crestwood South
20 Units Available
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Huffman
1 Unit Available
1108 Kiser Rd
1108 Kiser Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$835
1066 sqft
Welcome home to 1108 Kiser Road! This charming 3bedroom/1bath beautiful home has great curb appeal fenced back yard, with 1 car garage. Unique hardwood flooring and spacious kitchen plenty of workspace/storage and eat in area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2900 Walker Chapel Rd
2900 Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
Awesome location!! This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home has a nice flat yard with a adorable front porch and side deck!! All newly renovated inside to include wood flooring, custom paint, tile flooring and new counter tops! Plenty of space to make this

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
217 24th Ave NW
217 24th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
2468 sqft
COMING SOON! Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with basement space! This home has a flat, fenced-in yard perfect for your family! The covered back deck and newly remodeled inside will make you feel right at home! Call today!

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
840 Twin Ridge Dr
840 Twin Ridge Drive, Gardendale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1692 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house will go FAST!! Located in desirable Gardendale it has 4 beds, 2 baths, finished basement and its located on an awesome Street!! Nice open floor plan and its been completely renovated with granite counter tops, all new

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Roebuck
1 Unit Available
100 Red Lane Circle
100 Red Lane Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1308 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove This home features vinyl flooring throughout the living areas, the kitchen, and the bathrooms. The bedrooms have carpet flooring. The unit has a living and dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
525 Virginia Street
525 Virginia Street, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1372 sqft
Walk into a bright and open living room with wood floors. The kitchen has white appliances and room for a large dining room table and bar seating. There is a second sunken living room which leads onto the covered back porch and fenced-in backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
8341 Vassar Avenue
8341 Vassar Avenue, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1074 sqft
Reduced!! ***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow home with a covered porch. This home features 1,074 sq.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1501 Bobolink Lane Northeast
1501 Bobolink Lane Northeast, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1108 sqft
JUST REDUCED!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move-in ready split level home in the heart of Center Point. Easy care laminate hardwood floors and carpet throughout. The spacious living room is great for entertaining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Killbough Springs
1 Unit Available
217 Killough Drive
217 Killough Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1212 sqft
Just Reduced!!ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** You will love this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home ready for new residents. The is plenty of privacy as this home is set back from the road and has a huge yard, great for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tarrant, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tarrant renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

