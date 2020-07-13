41 Apartments for rent in Spanish Fort, AL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
16 Units Available
The Vinings at Spanish Fort
10407 US Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$950
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1353 sqft
Welcome to The Vinings at Spanish Fort Apartments! Our community-minded neighborhood is conveniently located and provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants and a host of entertainment and recreational options at the Eastern Shore Centre,
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
12 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$937
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1568 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
34308 Paisley Ave
34308 Paisley Avenue, Spanish Fort, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1657 sqft
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath in Spanish Fort's Stonebrook Neighborhood. Very close to Spanish Fort Middle and High School, I-10 and shopping centers.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
115 Confederate Dr
115 Confederate Drive, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
Recently renovated Spanish Fort Estates 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom! Fenced in yard, carport, finished storage shed with heating and cooling.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6749 Spaniel Drive
6749 Spaniel Dr, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1551 sqft
BRAND New / never lived in before, move in ready townhouse with a private garage, private driveway, private wooded area off of the back deck and access to the neighborhood pool.  This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse won't be on the rental market long....

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11669 Alameda Ct
11669 Alameda Ct, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1736 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with open floor plan. Separate dining room or can be used as office. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Covered porches on both front and back of home. Call today!
Results within 1 mile of Spanish Fort

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12704 Chickadee Ln
12704 Chickadee Lane, Loxley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1689 sqft
Beautiful open floor plan with LVT flooring throughout.Large kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooking, and no carpet! Neighborhood pool with lap lanes and a splash pad, fitness center and playground.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fort
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
94 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1488 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
12 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$954
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$965
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Audubon Park
8160 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1291 sqft
Spacious homes with a fireplace, extended ceilings and ceramic tile. Community includes a resort-style pool, tennis courts and laundry center. Easy access to US 98. Near Rock Creek Golf Club and close to downtown Mobile.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:03am
7 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
108 Units Available
North Industrial Area
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1137 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
8 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2007 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
1 Unit Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1566 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lyons Park
1323 OLD SHELL ROAD
1323 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 10 for a One (1) Yr Lease** Beautifully renovated and close to everything Midtown & Downtown Mobile has to offer -- this duplex has identical 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom HUGE apartments - just over 1100 square feet each! Available

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6637 Jackson Square
6637 Jackson Square, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1942 sqft
This updated 3/2 Townhome at the rarely available Jackson Oaks is a must see! - The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Newly painted throughout, a cozy wood fireplace, private courtyard and 2 car carport.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
24568 Kipling Ct
24568 Kipling Ct, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1884 sqft
Like new home in Bellaton! 3 bedroom/2 bath with additional flex space! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank through out, large fenced in backyard, washer&dryer and lawn maintenance included! Neighborhood amenities

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
360 DAUPHIN STREET
360 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 1 bedroom furnished apartment in an upscale downtown development. Gated Parking. Bedroom, bathroom and laundry downstairs. Spiral staircase up to kitchen & den. Private deck off from the den.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
308 ST LOUIS STREET
308 Saint Louis Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Spacious loft style condo in downtown Mobile! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Indoor parking. A few blocks from Dauphine street night life and restaurants. Furnished or tenant can furnish. No washer or dryer.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9316 Marchand Ave
9316 Marchand Avenue, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathrooms available in sought after Sehoy Subdivision! All wood and tile flooring! Large kitchen, formal dining, and living room.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7165 Colonel Greirson Dr
7165 Colonel Grierson Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2778 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 3 bath that sits on an a little over an 1ACRE lot in BROMLEY WOODS. Zoned Spanish Fort Schools! Available mid June. Lawn Care can be added for $150/m Please call our office for more info! 251-273-837.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Baltimore
766 Charles Street
766 South Charles Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$845
2100 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! AMAZING YARD!!! SCREENED IN PATIO!!! This is 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in yard! Conveniently located just minutes from I-10, Downtown Mobile, and local restaurants! Inside you will find new paint
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Spanish Fort, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Spanish Fort apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

