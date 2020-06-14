Apartment List
27 Apartments for rent in Spanish Fort, AL with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
22 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$865
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1568 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
31443 Buckingham Blvd
31443 Buckingham Boulevard, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2065 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Spanish Fort Churchill Subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Spanish Fort

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Timbercreek
1 Unit Available
32028 Calder Ct
32028 Calder Ct, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
Check out this amazing 4 bedroom 2 full bath open and split design home packed with special features around every corner! 3CM slab granite counter tops with under-mount sinks in kitchen and baths, SS appliance package (range, dishwasher and
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fort
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
15 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2007 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:53am
9 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
North Industrial Area
123 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$993
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
6 Units Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1566 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
2007 sqft
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Baltimore
1 Unit Available
766 Charles Street
766 South Charles Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
2100 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! AMAZING YARD!!! SCREENED IN PATIO!!! This is 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in yard! Conveniently located just minutes from I-10, Downtown Mobile, and local restaurants! Inside you will find new paint

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Baltimore
1 Unit Available
1111 Heustis Street
1111 Heustis Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cute and colorful 2 bedroom home with fresh updates throughout! Conveniently located close to I-10, downtown, local shopping and restaurants! Large lot that includes beautiful landscaping, covered screened in patio, and partially fenced in back yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
110 South Broad Street - 2
110 South Broad Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$595
800 sqft
Cute downtown apartment with all new appliances! Convenient downtown location. Close proximity to Airbus Assembly line and within walking distance to the downtown Business District.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Lyons Park
1 Unit Available
70 Monterey St North
70 North Monterey Street, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2500 sqft
1900's Historic Tudor on Midtown's exclusive North Monterey Street. Lawn maintenance and neighborhood dues are included in the rent. North Monterey Street is known for its street parties and is a close knit family neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Spanish Fort
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
198 Units Available
The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue, Fairhope, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1609 sqft
The Retreat at Fairhope Village is NOW OPEN! This brand new property has an impressive amenity package including a resort style pool, state of the art workout facility and natural preserve walking trail along Fly Creek.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
24 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Dauphin Acres
5 Units Available
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Palladian at Fairhope
8132 Gayfer Road Ext, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1455 sqft
Great location, close to Fairhope City Parks and Rec and Fairhoper's Community Park. Community includes fitness center, emergency maintenance and flexible leases. Homes have vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and faux wood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
370 Azalea Street
370 Azalea Street, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Great house on double lot in downtown Fairhope - Property Id: 294845 An amazing home in Downtown Fairhope perfect for a young professional or couple.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
416 South Section Street
416 South Section Street, Fairhope, AL
Studio
$1,200
FAIRHOPE COTTAGE - This home has Charm! Located minutes from Downtown Fairhope, you're in walking distance from all Fairhope has to offer. You're also only 4 or 5 minutes from the Fairhope Pier.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
751 Prospect Ave.
751 Prospect Street, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1046 sqft
751 Prospect Ave. Available 07/02/20 Fairhope Cottage - Cozy two bedroom cottage just a short walk to downtown Fairhope. Enjoy afternoons on the front porch or quiet back deck. Surrounded by lovely trees on a corner lot.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carlen
1 Unit Available
2453 Taylor Ave.
2453 Taylor Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
ADORABLE MIDTOWN COTTAGE! - Convenient! Cute! This is a charming 2 bedroom two bath Mid-Town Cottage. Both bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors, the rest of the home has neutral toned ceramic tile.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Carlen
1 Unit Available
1824 CONTI STREET
1824 Conti Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
Cute garage apartment in Midtown with newly refinished hardwood flooring upstairs and tile flooring downstairs. Brand new stainless steel gas stove and refrigerator in the kitchen. Great location in midtown. Rent includes water. Don't miss out!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
6576 WINDING BROOK DRIVE N
6576 North Winding Brook Drive, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
2100 sqft
Awesome sunsets! Living on vacation everyday! Steps away from Mobile Bay, private beach and pier. This Montrose 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is move-in ready and completely renovated.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
24523 Austin Road
24523 Austin Rd, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2560 sqft
Welcome to this stunning new Truland Home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Spanish Fort, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Spanish Fort renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

