23188 Rochelle Loop
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

23188 Rochelle Loop

23188 Rochelle Loop · No Longer Available
Location

23188 Rochelle Loop, Robertsdale, AL 36567

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
23188 Rochelle Loop, Robertsdale - Ranch style 4/3 brick home convenient for commute to Mobile or Pensacola. Spacious home features master suite with office or sitting room, single car attached garage, work shop, screen back porch, fenced backyard, remodeled eat-in kitchen, large laundry area w/ crafting space, tile and carpet. Tenant pays all utilities.

*12-month lease with approved application.
*Application fee $40.00 per adult 19 yrs. of age and older
must pass credit/background check.
*Security deposit due within 24-hrs of approved rental application
* First months rent is due at lease signing
*Pet's negotiable Owner must approve with a $200.00 NON-REFUNDABLE pet fee, $100.00 Deposit (per pet), and a Monthly Pet Rent of $25.00 for one pet/$40.00 for two
*Utilities are NOT included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
* Lawn Maintenance Included
To schedule showing contact:

GW Rental Management
888-403-7368
307 S McKenzie Street, Suite 301
Foley, AL. 36535

For details, or to apply visit: www.gw4rent.com (top tab, select vacancies, locate property and APPLY NOW)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23188 Rochelle Loop have any available units?
23188 Rochelle Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robertsdale, AL.
What amenities does 23188 Rochelle Loop have?
Some of 23188 Rochelle Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23188 Rochelle Loop currently offering any rent specials?
23188 Rochelle Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23188 Rochelle Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 23188 Rochelle Loop is pet friendly.
Does 23188 Rochelle Loop offer parking?
Yes, 23188 Rochelle Loop does offer parking.
Does 23188 Rochelle Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23188 Rochelle Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23188 Rochelle Loop have a pool?
No, 23188 Rochelle Loop does not have a pool.
Does 23188 Rochelle Loop have accessible units?
No, 23188 Rochelle Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 23188 Rochelle Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 23188 Rochelle Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23188 Rochelle Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 23188 Rochelle Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
