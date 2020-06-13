Amenities

23188 Rochelle Loop, Robertsdale - Ranch style 4/3 brick home convenient for commute to Mobile or Pensacola. Spacious home features master suite with office or sitting room, single car attached garage, work shop, screen back porch, fenced backyard, remodeled eat-in kitchen, large laundry area w/ crafting space, tile and carpet. Tenant pays all utilities.



*12-month lease with approved application.

*Application fee $40.00 per adult 19 yrs. of age and older

must pass credit/background check.

*Security deposit due within 24-hrs of approved rental application

* First months rent is due at lease signing

*Pet's negotiable Owner must approve with a $200.00 NON-REFUNDABLE pet fee, $100.00 Deposit (per pet), and a Monthly Pet Rent of $25.00 for one pet/$40.00 for two

*Utilities are NOT included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

* Lawn Maintenance Included

To schedule showing contact:



GW Rental Management

888-403-7368

307 S McKenzie Street, Suite 301

Foley, AL. 36535



For details, or to apply visit: www.gw4rent.com (top tab, select vacancies, locate property and APPLY NOW)



(RLNE2644171)