30 Apartments for rent in Prattville, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Prattville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
8 Units Available
The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$905
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near golf courses, shopping and downtown Montgomery. Close to I-65. Units feature washer/dryer, tons of light and central A/C. Swimming pool, fitness center and dog park on premises.
9 Units Available
Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the way of life at Legacy at Summerchase Apartments where quality and comfort meet. Legacy at Summerchase is conveniently and centrally located in the very desirable Prattville area.

1 Unit Available
116 Graylynn Drive
116 Graylynn Dr, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1299 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal located in Prattville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. The bathrooms are updated and the bedrooms are newly carpeted.

1 Unit Available
1170 Josephine Avenue
1170 Josephine Ave, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1812 sqft
This home at 1170 Josephine Avenue is located in Prattville and in a quite neighborhood! The home has an open floor plan and is sitting on a huge lot! The living area is spacious and has luxury

1 Unit Available
122 Glennbrooke Ln
122 Glennbrooke Ln, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1543 sqft
3 bed 2 bathroom home located in the gorgeous Glennbrooke subdivision in Prattville. This home boasts a large eat in kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Prattville

1 Unit Available
88 Oakwood Drive
88 Oakwood Drive, Elmore County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1794 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Deatsville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a great room that has soaring ceilings and a cozy, wood burning fireplace. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.

1 Unit Available
112 Spears Crossing
112 Spears Xing, Elmore County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
1728 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Millbrook! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a great room that has soaring ceilings and a

1 Unit Available
28 Pinewood Drive
28 Pinewood Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
This is a NICE home just down from the center of Millbrook! The great room is expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bathrooms and kitchen has been updated and the hardwood floors have as well.
Results within 10 miles of Prattville

1 Unit Available
417 Ridgewood Lane
417 Ridgewood Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1404 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
5115 West Linda Circle
5115 West Linda Circle, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$899
1400 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
33 Arden Road
33 Arden Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1593 sqft
Gorgeous home at 33 Arden Road! You will love this house and the neighborhood! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and has been freshly painted on the interior and the exterior! There is beautiful hardwood floors all thoughout the property.

1 Unit Available
3776 Marie Cook Drive
3776 Marie Cook Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1618 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home is very nicely remodeled and ready for rent.

1 Unit Available
1112 Buckingham Drive
1112 Buckingham Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1632 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. This home is in good shape, with plenty of light throughout.

Forest Park
1 Unit Available
2662 E 3rd Street
2662 E 3rd St, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Nice hardwood floors in this 2 bedroom apartment set it off! New paint and a fully equipped kitchen make this place irresistible! A nice fireplace and ceiling fans are a huge plus, as well as the

Garden District
1 Unit Available
2016 South Hull street
2016 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2080 sqft
Garden District Classic - This home features all of the things that are to be loved about old home living.

1 Unit Available
1352 Wedgewood Drive
1352 Wedgewood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1900 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a den or home office, formal living room with original wood floors, wood floors in the back two bedrooms, washer and dryer connections, storage, large back yard, beautiful quiet neighborhood,

1 Unit Available
2126 Waterstone Drive
2126 Waterstone Dr, Elmore County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1906 sqft
Home for rent in Deatsville - 4BR/2BA on a cul-de-sac lot. The house features granite counter tops in the kitchen & baths. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Hardwood floors in the great room, kitchen, dining room.

Old Cloverdale
1 Unit Available
1310 Woodward Avenue
1310 Woodward Avenue, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2462 sqft
Don't miss this Amazing Completely renovated home in Cloverdale! When you walk in through the front door you will be amazed at the detail work in this home.

1 Unit Available
227 Easthaven Road
227 Easthaven Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1308 sqft
Welcome Home to 227 Easthaven Road! This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is a perfect place to rest your head! The kitchen has granite counter tops with tile backsplash, stove/oven, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, and tile

1 Unit Available
973 Parkwood Court
973 Parkwood Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1827 sqft
Welcome home to 973 Parkwood Court!! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts 1,827 Sq ft, a huge kitchen and attached dining room, and a fenced in back yard.

1 Unit Available
4356 HIllside Oaks Circle
4356 Hillside Oaks Drive, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1204 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hillside Oaks! Offers a split floor plan with hardwood floors throughout most of home. New carpet being installed in Master bedroom.

1 Unit Available
216 Bellehurst Drive
216 Bellehurst Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1946 sqft
Great midtown location - this freshly painted 3 BR and 2 BA home features hardwood flooring in the front living room and bedrooms and new laminate flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room and large

Garden District
1 Unit Available
1940 Norman Bridge Ct.
1940 Norman Bridge Court, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1421 sqft
2 bed, 1 bathroom quaint Cloverdale charmer located in the cul-de-sac on Norman Bridge Ct.

1 Unit Available
1117 Karen Road
1117 Karen Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1308 sqft
RENT THIS GREAT HOME IN A WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD FOR $825 PER MONTH! This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been recently painted throughout. Enjoy the refinished hardwood and parquet floors and new linoleum floor in the kitchen.
City Guide for Prattville, AL

'Cause it's midnight in Montgomery / just hear that whippoorwill /See the stars light up the purple sky / feel that lonesome chill" (-- Alan Jackson, "Midnight in Montgomery")

Anytime, day or night, whether it's midnight or noon, Montgomery offers the same connection to nature's finest. Nearby Prattville is no stranger to those wonderful sights and sounds. Especially the natural greenery of a golf course. Part of Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, it shouldnt shock you that Prattville is a golfing nirvana. With over 10 prestigious golf courses to choose from, you'll be occupied for days. Not the golfing type? No worries.Prattville is begging for you to come out and play with the 20 parks it offers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Prattville, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Prattville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

