Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Prattville, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
9 Units Available
Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the way of life at Legacy at Summerchase Apartments where quality and comfort meet. Legacy at Summerchase is conveniently and centrally located in the very desirable Prattville area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$910
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near golf courses, shopping and downtown Montgomery. Close to I-65. Units feature washer/dryer, tons of light and central A/C. Swimming pool, fitness center and dog park on premises.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
116 Graylynn Drive
116 Graylynn Dr, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1299 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal located in Prattville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. The bathrooms are updated and the bedrooms are newly carpeted.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1359 Tullahoma Drive
1359 Tullahoma Dr, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2969 sqft
1359 Tullahoma Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Glennbrook - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Glennbrook! Right down the street from the splash pad, swimming pool and playground.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 White Tail Ct
104 White Tail Ct, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Sales Price: $319,000 Rent: $1,950 Own this home with a low down-payment and $1,950/month you can call this Prattville Beauty home! Welcome to 104 Whitetail Ct! This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home offers all the amenities you need! It is located

1 of 14

Last updated April 22 at 11:12am
1 Unit Available
778 East 6th Street
778 E 6th St, Prattville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
1366 sqft
VIEW THIS PROPERTY ON YOUR OWN! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Prattville

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
394 Gardenia Road
394 Gardenia Road, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
2145 sqft
394 Gardenia Road Available 08/24/20 COMING SOON! - Brick and vinyl Siding spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Family room, bonus room and Sun Porch. 2145 square feet. (RLNE2865610)

1 of 10

Last updated June 9 at 01:40pm
1 Unit Available
28 Pinewood Drive
28 Pinewood Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
This is a NICE home just down from the center of Millbrook! The great room is expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bathrooms and kitchen has been updated and the hardwood floors have as well.
Results within 10 miles of Prattville

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5115 West Linda Circle
5115 West Linda Circle, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$899
1400 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
3903 Oak Avenue
3903 Oak Avenue, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1681 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal in the very desirable neighborhood of Dalraida! The great room is expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1112 Buckingham Drive
1112 Buckingham Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1632 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. This home is in good shape, with plenty of light throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4356 HIllside Oaks Circle
4356 Hillside Oaks Drive, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1204 sqft
Home for Rent in Hillside Oaks! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hillside Oaks! Offers a split floor plan with hardwood floors throughout most of home. New carpet being installed in Master bedroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3604 Pelzer Avenue
3604 Pelzer Avenue, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1342 sqft
3604 Pelzer Avenue Available 06/30/20 3604 Pelzer Avenue - Welcome home to 3604 Pelzer Avenue!!! This home has 3 bedrooms, two baths with a loving and dining room. There is a small enclosed sunportch off the kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4034 Camellia Dr
4034 Camellia Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1340 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story Townhome near Dalraida - Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story Townhome in Dalriada. Den is a very spacious, Dining area in the front. The galley kitchen has lots of cabinets, counter space, and a butler's window.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Cloverdale
1 Unit Available
1310 Woodward Avenue
1310 Woodward Avenue, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2462 sqft
- Don't miss this Amazing Completely renovated home in Cloverdale! When you walk in through the front door you will be amazed at the detail work in this home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4513 Coventry Road
4513 Coventry Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1688 sqft
4513 Coventry Road Available 07/30/20 4513 Coventry Road - This freshly renovated 3Bedroom/2Bath home is conveniently located in the heart of Montgomery.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3745 Honeysuckle Ct
3745 Honeysuckle Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
This cute brick home is located in the Dalraida area. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nice covered porch with mature trees in the front yard. The backyard is fenced in and has 2 detached sheds for your convenience. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3284 Little John Dr
3284 Little John Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1885 sqft
THIS ADORABLE DOLLHOUSE LIKE HOME IS ready for move in! It has fresh paint, new carpet, newer A/C, amazing kitchen remodel, and room to roam. Plenty of privacy and function in this space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Garden District
1 Unit Available
1940 Norman Bridge Ct.
1940 Norman Bridge Court, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1421 sqft
SHOWING WILL BEGIN AFTER THE 15TH AS OF RIGHT NOW! 2 bed, 1 bathroom quaint Cloverdale charmer located in the cul-de-sac on Norman Bridge Ct.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
79 Commerce St. - 406
79 Commerce Street, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
739 sqft
High end lofts in the heart of the Downtown Entertainment district. This 1 bedroom luxury unit has a balcony view of Downtown Montgomery. The rent includes water, sewer, garbage, basic cable/internet and parking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1117 Karen Road
1117 Karen Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1308 sqft
RENT THIS GREAT HOME IN A WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD FOR $825 PER MONTH! This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been recently painted throughout. Enjoy the refinished hardwood and parquet floors and new linoleum floor in the kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
19 Brantwood Drive
19 Brantwood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1691 sqft
Brick & Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Montgomery! - You Won't Want to Miss This Brick Beauty! This 3 Bedroom home features Living Room with fireplace & built-in bookshelves, Wood Floors throughout living areas & bedrooms, Bright Kitchen

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3647 Kelly Ln
3647 Kelly Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
COMING SOON! - This adorable home is located in Lynnwood Estates, near the Old Cloverdale area, and is convenient to I-85 and ASU! With 3 bedrooms and plenty of living space, this would be the perfect home for a college student, a young couple, or

1 of 9

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
3417 Milan Drive
3417 Milan Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1533 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Are you looking for a cozy little house to rent in a great neighborhood? Well this is it! This home is located in Forest Hills and sits on a
City Guide for Prattville, AL

'Cause it's midnight in Montgomery / just hear that whippoorwill /See the stars light up the purple sky / feel that lonesome chill" (-- Alan Jackson, "Midnight in Montgomery")

Anytime, day or night, whether it's midnight or noon, Montgomery offers the same connection to nature's finest. Nearby Prattville is no stranger to those wonderful sights and sounds. Especially the natural greenery of a golf course. Part of Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, it shouldnt shock you that Prattville is a golfing nirvana. With over 10 prestigious golf courses to choose from, you'll be occupied for days. Not the golfing type? No worries.Prattville is begging for you to come out and play with the 20 parks it offers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Prattville, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Prattville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

