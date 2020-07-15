/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 PM
9 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prattville, AL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
12 Units Available
The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy, Prattville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$905
1097 sqft
Conveniently located near golf courses, shopping and downtown Montgomery. Close to I-65. Units feature washer/dryer, tons of light and central A/C. Swimming pool, fitness center and dog park on premises.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
8 Units Available
Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd, Prattville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
983 sqft
Come experience the way of life at Legacy at Summerchase Apartments where quality and comfort meet. Legacy at Summerchase is conveniently and centrally located in the very desirable Prattville area.
1 of 14
Last updated April 22 at 11:12 AM
1 Unit Available
778 East 6th Street
778 E 6th St, Prattville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
1366 sqft
VIEW THIS PROPERTY ON YOUR OWN! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Results within 10 miles of Prattville
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Cloverdale-Idlewild
3179 Norman Bridge Rd
3179 Norman Bridge Road, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
3179 Norman Bridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1 - This two story townhouse has had a complete remodel inside and out while still boasting its historic charm.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
708 Dalraida Rd
708 Dalraida Road, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
407 Heustess St # A
407 Heustess Street, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$500
510 sqft
2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment. Make an appointment to view this nice apartment today!
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Cloverdale
1435 E. Fairview B
1435 East Fairview Avenue, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1383 sqft
Walking Distance from Huntingdon College! - Welcome to 1435 E. Fairview Apt. B! This apartment is very conveniently located within walking distance of Huntingdon College as well as the Cloverdale Entertainment District.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Cloverdale-Idlewild
3318 LeBron Road
3318 Le Bron Rd, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1336 sqft
Home will not be available to view until 7/15/2020! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home located in the heart of Cloverdale Idlewild.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
3315 Southview Ave - A
3315 Southview Avenue, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
1200 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor apartment located in Cloverdale and just minutes away from Huntingdon College and all the entertainment and dining in the neighborhood.