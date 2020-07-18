All apartments in Prattville
732 Mimosa Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 2:50 PM

732 Mimosa Road

732 Mimosa Rd · No Longer Available
Location

732 Mimosa Rd, Prattville, AL 36067

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a very nice and a very large home for rent in Prattville. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, remodeled bathrooms and new maintenance free flooring. This house also has a enclosed patio and fenced in backyard. The bedrooms are spacious with loads of light. Make a call today, before someone else grabs it up.This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Mimosa Road have any available units?
732 Mimosa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prattville, AL.
Is 732 Mimosa Road currently offering any rent specials?
732 Mimosa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Mimosa Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 732 Mimosa Road is pet friendly.
Does 732 Mimosa Road offer parking?
No, 732 Mimosa Road does not offer parking.
Does 732 Mimosa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Mimosa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Mimosa Road have a pool?
No, 732 Mimosa Road does not have a pool.
Does 732 Mimosa Road have accessible units?
No, 732 Mimosa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Mimosa Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 Mimosa Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 732 Mimosa Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 732 Mimosa Road does not have units with air conditioning.
