Apartment List
/
AL
/
pleasant grove
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

72 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pleasant Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1205 10th Way
1205 10th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Property Coming Soon!!! All newly renovated located in Pleasant Grove with 3 beds, 2 bath, Granite Counters, Luxury Flooring throughout and a Garage!! Call us at 205-410-8785 !!

1 of 20

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
420 4th Ave
420 4th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1192 sqft
COMING SOON to the market in Pleasant Grove! This 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom property is a quaint gem! Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops and refinished cabinets. Spacious living area and HUGE rooms with brand new carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Grove

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
223 1st Ave
223 1st Avenue, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
952 sqft
Check out this wonderful home located in Mulga with 2 beds, 1 bath, newly renovated granite counter tops, luxury flooring and a covered porch!!Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
7436 Canada Ave
7436 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
COMING SOON!!! A 3 beds, 1 Bath home located in Birmingham, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 !!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
330 Harlem Ave
330 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
1 MONTH RENT FREE! Check out this beautiful full brick all-electric home. It features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area. There's a separate laundry room off of the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Grove

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1685 2nd Ave S
1685 2nd Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1260 sqft
What a cute house!!! Beautiful 3BR/1BA home in Dolomite with screened front porch, flat,fenced backyard and storage building. Inside, you'll find a beautifully renovated kitchen, an extra sitting room, dining room and more.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
211 Lakeshore Cir
211 Lakeshore Circle, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1037 sqft
ADORABLE!! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Adamsville has been newly renovated with all the updates you're looking for! Beautiful granite, new flooring, updated hardware and more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3662 Memory Ln
3662 Memory Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1519 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Hueytown with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters and luxury flooring throughout!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1121 Skyline Dr
1121 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,075
1560 sqft
This Awesome property located in Forestdale has 5 beds, 2 bath!! All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring with a storage building!! On the outside is a covered porch and a garage!! So call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
317 Cypress Ave
317 Cypress Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1289 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Adamsville with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, Fully fenced yard, a carport and a flat lot!! Call us now and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
612 Rose Hill Rd
612 Rose Hill Road, Forestdale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2136 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** LARGE home in the Forestdale area! 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4428 Old Jasper Hwy
4428 Old Jasper Highway, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
You will not want to miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Adamsville!! HUGE kitchen, adorable front porch, fenced in backyard, hardwood flooring throughout - this is perfect for you and your family!!! Call today to see this one!!

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1321 Slope Dr
1321 Slope Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1600 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house is incredible!! Located in a quite area, this stunner retains most of the original character from when it was built in 1915.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1433 58th St Ensley
1433 58th Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$695
1039 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and vinyl in the bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
920 Crestview Drive
920 Crestview Drive, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1466 sqft
This split-level home in Adamsville is spacious and bright! The front living room welcomes you with hardwood floors and two big windows. The kitchen has storage galore and a sliding glass door exits to the back porch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
212 Ridgewood Avenue
212 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$892
1270 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
923 McDonald Chapel Road
923 Mcdonald Chapel Road, Minor, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
2092 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1407 57th Pl W
1407 57th Place, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1084 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
1707 Warrior Rd
1707 Warrior Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1420 sqft
Birmingham/West - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, central heat and air, total electric, fresh paint and kitchen floor. To take a video tour of this home go to: www.barringtonrealestateco.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 8th Street
716 8th Street, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1232 sqft
Midfield - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, Living room/Dining room combination, eat in kitchen, TOTAL ELECTRIC, Hardwood Floors, central heat and air. to Take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home".

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ensley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1806 31st Street, Ensley
1806 31st Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$790
1302 sqft
Birmingham/Ensley - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Formal Living room and Dining Room, Kitchen, Hardwood floors in Living room and Dining room, Totally remodeled, Central Heat and Air.. To take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
628 28th St S
628 28th Street South, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1620 sqft
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms,

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
629 Bluebell Rd
629 Blue Bell Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$690
1213 sqft
Forestdale - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,living room, dining room, large kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Central heat and air, built in cabinets. To take a video tour of this home go to: www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home". (RLNE5780645)

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Central Park
1 Unit Available
4724 Ave R
4724 Avenue R, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$695
1554 sqft
Completely renovated home for rent!!! Wow is the first thing that will come to mind when you enter this amazing home! If you are looking for an open floorpan, this is the one! Fresh paint and newly refinished hardwood floors are just a few of the
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pleasant Grove, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pleasant Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Pleasant Grove 2 BedroomsPleasant Grove 3 BedroomsPleasant Grove Apartments with Balcony
Pleasant Grove Apartments with GaragePleasant Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPleasant Grove Apartments with Parking
Pleasant Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsPleasant Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, AL
Hueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University