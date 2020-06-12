/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
36 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, AL
1 of 20
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
420 4th Ave
420 4th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1192 sqft
COMING SOON to the market in Pleasant Grove! This 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom property is a quaint gem! Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops and refinished cabinets. Spacious living area and HUGE rooms with brand new carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Grove
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
223 1st Ave
223 1st Avenue, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
952 sqft
Check out this wonderful home located in Mulga with 2 beds, 1 bath, newly renovated granite counter tops, luxury flooring and a covered porch!!Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Grove
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ensley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1336 Oakland Ave
1336 Oakland Avenue, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
- (RLNE5806852)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wylam
1 Unit Available
732 Atalla Street
732 Attalla Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$638
744 sqft
Two bedroom one bath house for rent - This two bedroom one bath house is for rent. The house sits on a flat parcel and has a fenced back yard with a storage shed. There is also a carport to protect your car.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 Osceola Cir.
508 Osceola Circle, Fairfield, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
- (RLNE4806402)
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
211 Lakeshore Cir
211 Lakeshore Circle, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1037 sqft
ADORABLE!! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Adamsville has been newly renovated with all the updates you're looking for! Beautiful granite, new flooring, updated hardware and more.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
612 Rose Hill Rd
612 Rose Hill Road, Forestdale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2136 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** LARGE home in the Forestdale area! 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Sandusky
1 Unit Available
917 Heflin Avenue West
917 Heflin Avenue West, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1104 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Ensley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1301 35th Street Ensley
1301 35th Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
910 sqft
This home features a 2 Bdrm 1 bath, Livingroom, Dining Rm, Kitchen, Large fenced in backyard. The price is awesome. If you move in by you will receive $50.00 off per month for a 12,18,36 month lease. with approved credit.
1 of 1
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
504 9th Avenue
504 9th Avenue, Midfield, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
House is in great shape with new paint everywhere, new fixtures, reliable heating and air, freshly cleaned and looking for a new tenant. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 13
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1330 13th Ave N
1330 13th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
- (RLNE4048143)
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Grove
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1098 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Glen Iris
4 Units Available
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Glen Iris
68 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
$
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
27 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$809
1065 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1247 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
4 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$746
850 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Sand Ridge
25 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1145 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Industrial Center
62 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1293 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Central City
2 Units Available
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1123 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Smithfield Estates
16 Units Available
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$645
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Sand Ridge
14 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1234 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, AL