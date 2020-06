Amenities

patio / balcony garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** Move in by July 15th and receive September rent for Free



Cheery and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath move-in ready split-level that features a sunny living room, and a fully applianced large eat-in kitchen. The upper level boasts 3 bedrooms including a master with private BA. An unfinished basement with 1 car garage and extra storage. Enjoy the covered porch on the back of the home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.