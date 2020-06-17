All apartments in Pinson
4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest

4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest, Pinson, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This newly renovated home sits on a corner lot and has a spacious front porch overlooking the landscape. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, hard surface counter tops, and a bar that over looks the den living space. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home also has an extra room located near kitchen that would be perfect for an office. You have to see this home before its gone!

**This home qualifies for Section 8 housing.**

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest have any available units?
4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest have?
Some of 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
