Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:35 PM

1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast

1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast, Pinson, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garage
range
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
This home really features 3 levels. Top floor has 2 bedrooms and a bath. The middle, entry level, deck has the master bedroom and en-suite bathroom plus living spaces and bottom level has lots of storage areas and garage. New carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features all white appliances, including a stove, fridge and dishwasher. It also features 2 deck areas. This is really a dream home, make it yours today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast have any available units?
1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast has a unit available for $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast have?
Some of 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast does offer parking.
Does 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast have a pool?
No, 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
