1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!

This home really features 3 levels. Top floor has 2 bedrooms and a bath. The middle, entry level, deck has the master bedroom and en-suite bathroom plus living spaces and bottom level has lots of storage areas and garage. New carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features all white appliances, including a stove, fridge and dishwasher. It also features 2 deck areas. This is really a dream home, make it yours today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.