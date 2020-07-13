54 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Phenix City, AL

Apartment List
16 Units Available
District at Phenix City
2698 College Dr, Phenix City, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1536 sqft
The District at Phenix City provides residents with a peaceful, comfortable and tranquil oasis nestled in East Alabama. Conveniently enjoy a short walk to Troy State University and an easy drive to downtown Phenix City, Columbus, and Fort Benning.

1 Unit Available
809 13th Ct A
809 13th Ct, Phenix City, AL
2 Bedrooms
$837
1105 sqft
$804 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309596 809 13TH CT Phenix City AL 36867 2 beds 2 baths 1105 sq ft Lot size 7405 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.

1 Unit Available
58 Oakwood Dr
58 Oakwood Drive, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2149 sqft
58 Oakwood Dr Available 08/01/20 Brick 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch in Smiths Station School District - Beautiful Brick 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 3/4 acre, backs up to pond.

1 Unit Available
1600 Industrial Dr
1600 Industrial Dr, Phenix City, AL
Studio
$2,295
9800 sqft
Commercial office/warehouse for lease located just off Seale Rd close to US 431 and US 280. - 1.

1 Unit Available
28 Springwood Drive
28 Springwood Drive, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3500 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Meadowwood Subdivision Pending application - New paint . Very spacious 3,500 square foot, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Meadowood Subdivision.

1 Unit Available
27 Ridgebrook Drive
27 Ridgebrook Dr, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1559 sqft
PLEASE NOTE: Showings are set up by calling 706-225-8455 ONLY, please follow the prompts on your smartphone, this ensures a streamlined process with proper required documentation etc. The home is only featured by Aadvantage H.

1 Unit Available
16 Cedarwood Ln
16 Cedarwood Lane, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1900 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Meadowood Subdivision in Phenix City, AL. 15 minutes away from uptown Columbus and 20 minutes away from the Ft. Benning gate.
13 Units Available
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$785
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.

1 Unit Available
33 30th Avenue
33 30th Avenue, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$625
924 sqft
33 30th Avenue Available 07/15/20 Cozy home in Columbus - New flooring, new toilet, and new bathroom vanity installed. This small quaint cottage home is adorable and has lots of potential.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbus
438 1ST AVENUE
438 1st Avenue, Columbus, GA
Studio
$2,250
1338 sqft
Great downtown home for Lieutenants coming to Ft Benning for a shorter period of time! Lease can be adjusted from short term to longer term if needed.

1 Unit Available
4310 3rd Avenue
4310 3rd Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$893
1384 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1384 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, microwave, dishwasher, wood flooring, washer/dryer hookups, and central air.
32 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
7 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
2 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
11 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$449
386 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.

1 Unit Available
1640 Preston Drive
1640 Preston Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1764 sqft
Beautiful home in the historic lakebottom District! - Gorgeous well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Historic Lakebottom District. Home features hardwood floors, crown molding and a 1 car attached garage.

1 Unit Available
1447 Kings Mountain Road
1447 Kings Mountain Road, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1730 sqft
Welcome to Bunker Hill Subdivision! - This pet-friendly property is available to move-in now! (RLNE5899022)

1 Unit Available
4213 Roman Drive
4213 Roman Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
4213 Roman Drive Available 08/01/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Brick Ranch Style Home. - Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Brick Ranch Style Home. Living room, Kitchen & Dining area. Laundry room.

1 Unit Available
2834 Mimosa Street
2834 Mimosa Street, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1257 sqft
Cute 3/1.5 Close to Everything - DescriptionPrecious all brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home close to everything! Hardwood floors throughout. Third bedroom is a “”walk through” bedroom that might function better as an office or nursery.

1 Unit Available
3103 College Avenue
3103 College Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1252 sqft
3103 College Avenue Available 07/15/20 Off Highway 185! - This is a beautiful home with updates! There is a screened porch which is perfect for entertaining and enjoying cool summer nights! **This property is currently pending a contract to be sold.

1 Unit Available
1604 N Grove Ct
1604 North Grove Court, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1535 sqft
Call to schedule an appointment for viewing.

1 Unit Available
1317 21st Street
1317 21st Street, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$919
1480 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1480 square feet of space, and minutes away from I-185. Pet friendly. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.

1 Unit Available
3011 11th Avenue
3011 11th Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1204 sqft
3011 11th Avenue, Columbus, GA 31904 is a single family home that contains 1,204 sq ft and was built in 1922. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.

1 Unit Available
1361 Kevin Ct
1361 Kevin Court, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$725
1361 Kevin Ct Available 06/01/20 - New Paint Interior & Exterior 3 Nice size Bedroom Large living Room Eat in kitchen Carport Fenced Yard Storage Family neighborhood centrally located Easy access to shopping, food etc Home in cul de sac For

Phenix City rents held steady over the past month

Phenix City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Phenix City stand at $612 for a one-bedroom apartment and $761 for a two-bedroom. Phenix City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Columbus Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phenix City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phenix City metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Alabama as a whole logged rent growth of 1.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mobile is the most expensive of all Phenix City metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $970; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.1%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Decatur have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.5%, 2.6%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Phenix City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Phenix City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Phenix City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Phenix City's median two-bedroom rent of $761 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Phenix City's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phenix City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Phenix City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

