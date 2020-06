Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful four bedroom and three bath house for rent - This beautiful four bedroom three bath house is ready for tenants. With an open floor plan this house is made for entertaining. The Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances with an adjoining breakfast room. The family room is spacious for those Saturday afternoon football games. Three bedrooms and two baths are on the main floor. Upstairs is the master bedroom and master bath. In the fully fenced backyard there is plenty of room for children and pets alike to have fun.

You must see this house to truly appreciate it.



