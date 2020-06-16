All apartments in Pell City
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

265 HILLSTONE DR

265 Hillstone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

265 Hillstone Dr, Pell City, AL 35125

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pell City Home - One level home in beautiful subdivision. Large living & dining room with gorgeous hardwood floors. Spacious eat in kitchen with all appliances to include stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and refrigerator. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling. Master bath has a double vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Large laundry room. Full unfinished basement with two car garage. Oversized back yard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 HILLSTONE DR have any available units?
265 HILLSTONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pell City, AL.
What amenities does 265 HILLSTONE DR have?
Some of 265 HILLSTONE DR's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 HILLSTONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
265 HILLSTONE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 HILLSTONE DR pet-friendly?
No, 265 HILLSTONE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pell City.
Does 265 HILLSTONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 265 HILLSTONE DR does offer parking.
Does 265 HILLSTONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 HILLSTONE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 HILLSTONE DR have a pool?
No, 265 HILLSTONE DR does not have a pool.
Does 265 HILLSTONE DR have accessible units?
No, 265 HILLSTONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 265 HILLSTONE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 HILLSTONE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 265 HILLSTONE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 HILLSTONE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
