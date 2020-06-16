265 HILLSTONE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Pell City Home - One level home in beautiful subdivision. Large living & dining room with gorgeous hardwood floors. Spacious eat in kitchen with all appliances to include stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and refrigerator. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling. Master bath has a double vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Large laundry room. Full unfinished basement with two car garage. Oversized back yard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5820770)