Pelham, AL
549 Overhill Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:20 PM

549 Overhill Road

549 Overhill Road · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

549 Overhill Road, Pelham, AL 35124

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come see this perfect split level 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Features for this home include a large living room, and kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher included and a relaxing deck! There is a separate dining room with chandelier and an eat-in area in the kitchen. With over 2400 square feet, there is space for everyone!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Overhill Road have any available units?
549 Overhill Road has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 549 Overhill Road have?
Some of 549 Overhill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Overhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
549 Overhill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Overhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 Overhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 549 Overhill Road offer parking?
No, 549 Overhill Road does not offer parking.
Does 549 Overhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 Overhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Overhill Road have a pool?
No, 549 Overhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 549 Overhill Road have accessible units?
No, 549 Overhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Overhill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 Overhill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 549 Overhill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 Overhill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
