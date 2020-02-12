All apartments in Pelham
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:06 AM

110 Canyon Place

110 Canyon Park Place · (205) 824-5008
Location

110 Canyon Park Place, Pelham, AL 35124

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 110 Canyon Place · Avail. Aug 7

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
110 Canyon Place Available 08/07/20 End Unit Town Home in Pelham...Available to see with 48hr notice!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - End Unit Townhome available in Canyon Park Subdivision!

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths-three bedrooms on the main and a bedroom upstairs! Comes with a refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher. Tenant to provide the microwave, and w/d. Connections only, and are in the laundry kitchen located in the kitchen.

Resident to verify Pelham Valley Elementary, Riverchase Middle & Pelham High School.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE4808065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Canyon Place have any available units?
110 Canyon Place has a unit available for $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Canyon Place have?
Some of 110 Canyon Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Canyon Place currently offering any rent specials?
110 Canyon Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Canyon Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Canyon Place is pet friendly.
Does 110 Canyon Place offer parking?
No, 110 Canyon Place does not offer parking.
Does 110 Canyon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Canyon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Canyon Place have a pool?
No, 110 Canyon Place does not have a pool.
Does 110 Canyon Place have accessible units?
No, 110 Canyon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Canyon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Canyon Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Canyon Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 Canyon Place has units with air conditioning.
