Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

110 Canyon Place Available 08/07/20 End Unit Town Home in Pelham...Available to see with 48hr notice!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - End Unit Townhome available in Canyon Park Subdivision!



4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths-three bedrooms on the main and a bedroom upstairs! Comes with a refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher. Tenant to provide the microwave, and w/d. Connections only, and are in the laundry kitchen located in the kitchen.



Resident to verify Pelham Valley Elementary, Riverchase Middle & Pelham High School.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008.



