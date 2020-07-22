Apartment List
22 Apartments for rent in Opelika, AL with parking

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
705 Lismore Drive
705 Lismore Court, Opelika, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1239 sqft
705 Lismore Drive Available 08/01/20 Cute house with split bedroom plan! - ***To register for an appointment, please email or text your name, email address, cell phone number and current address along with a picture of your driver's license to

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
310 Hillcrest Ave.
310 Hillcrest Avenue, Opelika, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
310 Hillcrest Ave. Available 08/01/20 Brick 3/2 in North Opelika - ***PROPERTY CANNOT BE VIEWED PRIOR TO AVAILABLE DATE. AVAILABLE DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE A FEW DAYS EARLIER OR LATER.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
3 Units Available
Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$850
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westshore Landing Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Auburn, AL with a host of desirable features including large fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections and extra closets.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1230 sqft
Spacious poolside homes in Auburn, close to restaurants and bars. Refrigerators, bathtubs and air conditioning in apartments. Car wash area and 24-hour maintenance. Cats and dogs allowed. A short walk from Auburn Medical Park.
Last updated July 21 at 05:21 PM
2 Units Available
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A stunning community with bright, open living spaces. On-site amenities include two pools, a tennis court, and a fitness center. Each home offers a private patio or balcony, king-sized bedrooms, and lots of storage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Solamere
253 Solamere Lane
253 Solamere Lane, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3088 sqft
253 Solamere Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home in Solamere with basement - This charming 3 level home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Great Room is open to dining room and well appointed kitchen.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
635 Wrights Mill Rd.
635 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1950 sqft
635 Wrights Mill Rd. Available 08/01/20 Nice Home in Great Location on Wrights Mill Road - Fantastic Location in the Heart of Auburn. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on Wright's Mill Road.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1027 E Samford Ave
1027 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2417 sqft
Spacious One Level 4BR Home on E. Samford - Very nice and spacious one level ranch style home conveniently located on Samford Ave. Close to Jr. High and the High School and I 85. Home has handicapped accessible bathroom.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Stage Road
2428 E. University, Unit 503
2428 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
2428 E. University, Unit 503 Available 08/03/20 2428 E University Dr. #503 - ASBURY HILLS CONDOS-Kitchen with stove, ref., D/W. microwave, central heat & A/C, carpet, W/D furnished, 1 car garage. GRADS / NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823269)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Auburn
141 Cox St #26
141 Cox Street, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
141 Cox St #26 Available 08/10/20 College Square - Less than a block to campus! Just a few steps from the Lower Business School and the Engineering School. 2 Level unit. Living, Dining, Kitchen, half bath, laundry, and back deck on main level.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1716 W. Farmville Road
1716 Farmville Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
Fully Furnished Town Home - Newly Built Townhome in Auburn 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths Beautifully designed 2-story with double garage Open den, kitchen, and dining room Master with ensuite bath is located on the main level. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1412 Cloverbrook Circle
1412 Cloverbrook Cir, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1807 sqft
Cloverbrook Cir - Great one-level home close to Auburn University and the Arts District. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Wood floors in entry, dining room and den. New carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Shelton Park
516 Waynewood Court
516 Waynewood Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
516 Waynewood Court - New Construction Home in the Auburn Loop! One level, hardwood floors throughout. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home is on a cul-de-sac. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, double car garage, large back deck. No pets.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
218 Redwood Ct
218 Redwood Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1995 sqft
218 Redwood Court - Spacious home on corner lot in established Auburn Subdivision. Formal living room, large den with decorative fireplace overlooking back patio, eat-in kitchen. Double carport and fenced backyard. Pet Friendly. (RLNE4684802)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2428 E. University Dr #1812
2428 East University Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
2428 E. University Dr #1812 Available 08/10/20 Asbury Hills - 2-story Unit with Master Bedroom/Bathroom on main level. Formal Dining, Kitchen with breakfast bar open to living room. 2 bedrooms upstairs with jack-and-jill bath. Single car garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1477 N Donahue Drive Unit 908
1477 North Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1590 sqft
3bed/3bath Donahue Crossing Condominiums ALL Utilities Included! - ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. ELECTRICITY, WATER/SEWER, BASIC CABLE/INTERNET INCLUDED. CERAMIC TILE IN WET AREAS. CEILING FANS & PRIVATE BATHS IN ALL BEDROOMS.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
217 Dogwood Drive
217 Dogwood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1164 sqft
217 Dogwood Drive Available 08/10/20 Dogwood Drive Auburn - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with fully fenced back yard and carport. No Carpet. Hardwoods and ceramic tile in wet areas. Wooded lot on a quiet street. Washer/ dryer hookups.

Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Camden Ridge
1704 Stone Pointe Drive
1704 Stone Pointe Dr, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1681 sqft
1704 Stone Pointe Drive Available 08/10/20 1704 Stone Point Drive - Available August 10, 2020 for lease! Brick home located in the Camden Ridge subdivision.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
302 Bowden Drive
302 Bowden Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
302 Bowden Drive Available 06/01/20 302 Bowden Drive - Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal, granite counter tops, central gas heat & A/C, hardwood floors, washer and dryer furnished, basement, safe room, fenced yard, (yard

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1172 Northwood Dr
1172 Northwood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1250 sqft
1172 Northwood Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Duplex Available For Fall 2020 - 1172 Northwood Duplex is conveniently located off Shug Jordan Parkway. A spacious 3 bedroom 2bath duplex. Neighborhood pool. Parking for 3 vehicles.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Harmon Estates
2006 Rosie St
2006 Rosie Street, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1255 sqft
2006 Rosie St Available 08/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath Duplex Now Available in Auburn! - Very clean and well kept duplex off S College in Auburn, AL. Great location! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Very spacious. Ample parking.
City Guide for Opelika, AL

"Never once forgotten my manners, 'cause my mama played in public housin’ Opelika, Alabama, but she had a different plan for me…" (-Bubba Sparxxx, "Nowhere")

Opelika is a city that has always been on the fast track. It started as the Trading Center of East Alabama, and today, revitalization is breathing new life into the area with close to $550 million in expansion projects. There are plenty of rentals in Opelika, Alabama once you know where to look. The nice thing about living in this area is no matter what neighborhood you’re in, the commute is less than 20 minutes pretty much anywhere. So it's safe to say the city has come a long way since Bubba Sparxxx sang those lyrics. At the time, she may have had a different plan for Bubba, but today, Opelika is one of the fastest growing small metropolitan areas in the country. Put that in your pipe and smoke it, Mrs. Sparxxx.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Opelika, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Opelika apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

