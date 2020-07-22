22 Apartments for rent in Opelika, AL with parking
"Never once forgotten my manners, 'cause my mama played in public housin’ Opelika, Alabama, but she had a different plan for me…" (-Bubba Sparxxx, "Nowhere")
Opelika is a city that has always been on the fast track. It started as the Trading Center of East Alabama, and today, revitalization is breathing new life into the area with close to $550 million in expansion projects. There are plenty of rentals in Opelika, Alabama once you know where to look. The nice thing about living in this area is no matter what neighborhood you’re in, the commute is less than 20 minutes pretty much anywhere. So it's safe to say the city has come a long way since Bubba Sparxxx sang those lyrics. At the time, she may have had a different plan for Bubba, but today, Opelika is one of the fastest growing small metropolitan areas in the country. Put that in your pipe and smoke it, Mrs. Sparxxx. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Opelika apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.