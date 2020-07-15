Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

205 Hickory Hill Circle Available 08/01/20 Home in Oneonta! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Hickory Ridge Subdivision is the setting of this Large & Spacious home with 4BR's plus separate office with lots of windows, Master Bath is large & roomy. 2 guest baths are spacious too. Beautiful Tile floor in Kitchen & baths, Lots of cabinets in Kitchen w/eating breakfast bar & a separate formal dining area. Open floor plan allows a lot of possibilities. Large Master Bedroom w/ french doors leading to its own private Deck. Another Large Deck wraps around the large Open floor plan. There is also a good size area in the crawl space that is a wonderful workshop & storage area. Fenced area in back yard is great for pets. Very Private. Come check out this home & see all the features it has, you'll love it!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



-Pets Allowed w/ ($300 Pet Fee)

-Tenant to Verify Oneonta Utilities and Schools

-The Fireplace is for decoration only (Not Operable/Addendum required)

**Square footage is approximate**



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 72 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



(RLNE2469469)