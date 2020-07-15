All apartments in Oneonta
Find more places like 205 Hickory Hill Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oneonta, AL
/
205 Hickory Hill Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

205 Hickory Hill Circle

205 Hickory Hill Circle · (205) 824-5008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

205 Hickory Hill Circle, Oneonta, AL 35121

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 205 Hickory Hill Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$1,565

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
205 Hickory Hill Circle Available 08/01/20 Home in Oneonta! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Hickory Ridge Subdivision is the setting of this Large & Spacious home with 4BR's plus separate office with lots of windows, Master Bath is large & roomy. 2 guest baths are spacious too. Beautiful Tile floor in Kitchen & baths, Lots of cabinets in Kitchen w/eating breakfast bar & a separate formal dining area. Open floor plan allows a lot of possibilities. Large Master Bedroom w/ french doors leading to its own private Deck. Another Large Deck wraps around the large Open floor plan. There is also a good size area in the crawl space that is a wonderful workshop & storage area. Fenced area in back yard is great for pets. Very Private. Come check out this home & see all the features it has, you'll love it!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

-Pets Allowed w/ ($300 Pet Fee)
-Tenant to Verify Oneonta Utilities and Schools
-The Fireplace is for decoration only (Not Operable/Addendum required)
**Square footage is approximate**

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 72 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE2469469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Hickory Hill Circle have any available units?
205 Hickory Hill Circle has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Hickory Hill Circle have?
Some of 205 Hickory Hill Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Hickory Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
205 Hickory Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Hickory Hill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Hickory Hill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 205 Hickory Hill Circle offer parking?
No, 205 Hickory Hill Circle does not offer parking.
Does 205 Hickory Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Hickory Hill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Hickory Hill Circle have a pool?
No, 205 Hickory Hill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 205 Hickory Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 205 Hickory Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Hickory Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Hickory Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Hickory Hill Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Hickory Hill Circle has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 205 Hickory Hill Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALMadison, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALOdenville, ALClay, ALPinson, ALTrussville, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Irondale, ALLeeds, ALLincoln, ALTarrant, ALAdamsville, ALGraysville, ALForestdale, ALBrook Highland, ALOxford, ALPleasant Grove, ALFairfield, ALChelsea, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity