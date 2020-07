Amenities

270 Morning Mist Lane Available 07/25/20 Odenville/ Beaver Creek Garden Home - A very cute house with lots of features This house is located in Beaver Creek subdivision which is in the city of Odenville.



The house has three bedrooms and a two full bathrooms. The Master Bedroom is separated from the other Two bedrooms. The flooring in the bathrooms and kitchen is ceramic tile and the family room has gorgeous hardwood floors. The bedrooms are carpeted



The Kitchen has dark cherrywood type cabinets with black appliances. The Family Room has a gorgeous marble fireplace.



The Backyard is closed-in with a privacy fence This beautiful home rents very quickly whenever it comes available.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4775230)