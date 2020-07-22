Apartment List
25 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Odenville, AL

810 Hawthorn Lane
810 Hawthorn Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

140 Dill Drive
140 Dill Dr, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1104 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
29 Parkwood Drive
29 Parkwood Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2022 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

839 Kent Drive
839 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1064 sqft
Home in Margaret....Available to View!! - Home in Margaret/Odenville available in Brookhaven Subdivision! Available soon!! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath! Home has great layout, Kitchen and Eat in Kitchen open up to the Living Room.

360 Deer Creek Way
360 Deer Creek Way, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1369 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

214 Sunrise Drive
214 Sunrise Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1520 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

694 South Hillcrest Road
694 S Hillcrest Rd, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,640
1825 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

920 Moonlite Drive
920 Moonlite Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1177 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

180 Cedar Ridge
180 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1422 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.

828 Kent Drive
828 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Home for rent in Margaret!!!! 1 MONTH FREE! 3D Virtual Tour Available - Link in Description!! - Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Click the link below to start touring NOW!!! ?? https://www.zillow.
70 ROCKRIDGE RD
70 Rockridge Rd, St. Clair County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1071 sqft
RENTAL IN COOK SPRINGS AREA - THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN THE COOK SPRINGS AREA. (RLNE1872521)

9605 Us Highway 78
9605 US Highway 78, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1156 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Conveniently located just off the I-20 with 3 rooms and 1 full bath. New metal roof. Quite Area. Pictures coming soon! Call for your appointment today at 205-410-8785

310 Quail Ridge Road
310 Quail Ridge Rd, Argo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1952 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

44 Lisa Lane
44 Lisa Ln, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1012 Hickory Street
1012 Hickory St, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1386 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

841 Robbie Drive
841 Robbie Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
2004 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom home features an updated kitchen, large den, spacious bedrooms and a beautiful front and rear yard.
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$889
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.

7325 Roper Tunnel Road
7325 Roper Tunnel Road, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
Home for rent in Trussville!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Forest Crest subdivision.

6482 Chrissy Drive
6482 Chrissy Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1150 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

3430 Coody Road
3430 Coody Road, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1748 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

2428 Briarcliff Drive
2428 Briarcliff Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1725 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

5922 Debbie Drive
5922 Debbie Drive, Clay, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,315
1413 sqft
Come view this beautiful home in Trussville! It has an eat-in kitchen with black appliances including a flat-top stove. There is a shaded back porch, and a fenced-in area for pets.

5876 Janet Drive
5876 Janet Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1277 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

635 Cogswell Avenue
635 Cogswell Ave, Pell City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2016 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom and three bath house for rent - This beautiful four bedroom three bath house is ready for tenants. With an open floor plan this house is made for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Odenville, AL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Odenville should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Odenville may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Odenville. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

