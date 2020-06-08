All apartments in Northport
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:53 PM

2210 22nd Avenue

2210 22nd Avenue · (205) 224-0282
Location

2210 22nd Avenue, Northport, AL 35476

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You don't want to miss this beautiful 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath home in historic downtown Northport! Featuring an enormous backyard, this house includes three covered porches, original hardwood floors, embossed damask wallpaper in the hallway, and a full-sized dining room. Washer & dryer hookups are located in a nook just off the kitchen with access to a second porch near the side yard. Enjoy your own slice of heaven in this established, quiet neighborhood! This won't last long, so APPLY NOW!

• Click "Apply Now" to see rental requirements and to Get Started!
• $35 Application Fee
• Rently Self-Showing Service is available!

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

