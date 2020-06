Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

This is a great 3 bed 1 bath house in Northport! Located just off Lurleen Wallace Blvd. it is conveniently located to all major shopping centers. It has a fenced in back yard with porch. This is a must see and will go soon. Don't miss out on this!