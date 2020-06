Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Townhome in Cherokee Bend. This house has plenty of space to spread out and has mature trees giving ample shade in the fenced in back yard. Master on the main floor with two bedrooms upstairs. Fresh paint, New appliances, and a two car garage. Wonderful neighborhood in sought after Mountain Brook school system.