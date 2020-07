Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This house is GORGEOUS!!! You'll fall in love as soon as you drive up to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house! This home has it all - 2 car garage (detached), a fenced in backyard, great deck, adorable kitchen with tons of cabinet space, spacious bedrooms and curb appeal galore!! Call us today to see this beauty - it won't last long!! 205-410-8785