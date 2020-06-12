/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
63 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Midfield, AL
1 of 1
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
504 9th Avenue
504 9th Avenue, Midfield, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
House is in great shape with new paint everywhere, new fixtures, reliable heating and air, freshly cleaned and looking for a new tenant. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 1 mile of Midfield
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 Osceola Cir.
508 Osceola Circle, Fairfield, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
- (RLNE4806402)
Results within 5 miles of Midfield
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
29 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Industrial Center
65 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1098 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1293 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sand Ridge
13 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1247 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
4 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$746
850 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Sand Ridge
24 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1145 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Sand Ridge
14 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1234 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ensley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1336 Oakland Ave
1336 Oakland Avenue, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
- (RLNE5806852)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wylam
1 Unit Available
732 Atalla Street
732 Attalla Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$638
744 sqft
Two bedroom one bath house for rent - This two bedroom one bath house is for rent. The house sits on a flat parcel and has a fenced back yard with a storage shed. There is also a carport to protect your car.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Ridge
1 Unit Available
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
Ensley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1301 35th Street Ensley
1301 35th Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
910 sqft
This home features a 2 Bdrm 1 bath, Livingroom, Dining Rm, Kitchen, Large fenced in backyard. The price is awesome. If you move in by you will receive $50.00 off per month for a 12,18,36 month lease. with approved credit.
1 of 20
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
420 4th Ave
420 4th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1192 sqft
COMING SOON to the market in Pleasant Grove! This 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom property is a quaint gem! Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops and refinished cabinets. Spacious living area and HUGE rooms with brand new carpet.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Sand Ridge
1 Unit Available
453 SUNBELT DR
453 Sunbelt Drive, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Very Nice condo located on the 10th Green of the Robert Trent Jones Oxmoor Valley Golf Course! Great Condition with gleaming hardwoods and granite countertops. The Living Room and Master Bedroom overlook the beautiful Golf Course.
1 of 13
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1330 13th Ave N
1330 13th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
- (RLNE4048143)
Results within 10 miles of Midfield
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
44 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1247 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Glen Iris
68 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1150 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, AL