patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

145 Cedar Ridge Available 06/23/20 Home For Rent in Odenville, AL... AVAILABLE TO VIEW NOW!!! 1 MONTH FREE! - Move-in Special!!! ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 6/22/2020 AND RECEIVE 1 MONTH FREE (CONDITIONS APPLY) ON A 13 LEASE***



All brick home, 3 bedroom/2 bath for rent in a great neighborhood!



Open floor plan, great for entertaining! Large living room with cathedral ceilings leading into eat in kitchen and kitchen. Kitchen features recessed lighting, beautiful cabinetry, kitchen island, and pantry for extra storage space. Master bedroom with walk in closet, and master bath. Two guest bedrooms with ample closet space and guest bath. Patio and large backyard!



Tenant to verify schools & utilities: Odenville Intermediate, Odenville Middle & Moody High School. Alabama Power, Odenville Water, Moody GUSC (sewer).



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



