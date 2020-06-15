All apartments in Margaret
Find more places like 145 Cedar Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Margaret, AL
/
145 Cedar Ridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

145 Cedar Ridge

145 Cedar Rdg · (205) 824-5008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Margaret
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

145 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL 35120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 145 Cedar Ridge · Avail. Jun 23

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
145 Cedar Ridge Available 06/23/20 Home For Rent in Odenville, AL... AVAILABLE TO VIEW NOW!!! 1 MONTH FREE! - Move-in Special!!! ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 6/22/2020 AND RECEIVE 1 MONTH FREE (CONDITIONS APPLY) ON A 13 LEASE***

All brick home, 3 bedroom/2 bath for rent in a great neighborhood!

Open floor plan, great for entertaining! Large living room with cathedral ceilings leading into eat in kitchen and kitchen. Kitchen features recessed lighting, beautiful cabinetry, kitchen island, and pantry for extra storage space. Master bedroom with walk in closet, and master bath. Two guest bedrooms with ample closet space and guest bath. Patio and large backyard!

Tenant to verify schools & utilities: Odenville Intermediate, Odenville Middle & Moody High School. Alabama Power, Odenville Water, Moody GUSC (sewer).

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE3333166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Cedar Ridge have any available units?
145 Cedar Ridge has a unit available for $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 145 Cedar Ridge have?
Some of 145 Cedar Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Cedar Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
145 Cedar Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Cedar Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Cedar Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 145 Cedar Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 145 Cedar Ridge does offer parking.
Does 145 Cedar Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Cedar Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Cedar Ridge have a pool?
No, 145 Cedar Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 145 Cedar Ridge have accessible units?
No, 145 Cedar Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Cedar Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Cedar Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Cedar Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 145 Cedar Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 145 Cedar Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Margaret 3 BedroomsMargaret Apartments with Balcony
Margaret Apartments with GarageMargaret Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Margaret Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALGadsden, AL
Montevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALJacksonville, ALTrussville, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALAnniston, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity