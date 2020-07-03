All apartments in Limestone County
Limestone County, AL
25303 Everblake Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

25303 Everblake Drive

25303 Everblake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25303 Everblake Drive, Limestone County, AL 35756

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
- Unit includes 3BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. An isolated master suite with private bath, large walk-in closet, and covered patio make this unit a very cozy home. Only minutes to Athens, Madison, Huntsville and Decatur. Rent includes pest control, and lawn care. Pets allowed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee(s). Pets to be no more than 50 pounds and subject to owner approval. Apply online at www.NewtonRental.com.

(RLNE5896674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25303 Everblake Drive have any available units?
25303 Everblake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Limestone County, AL.
What amenities does 25303 Everblake Drive have?
Some of 25303 Everblake Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25303 Everblake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25303 Everblake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25303 Everblake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 25303 Everblake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 25303 Everblake Drive offer parking?
No, 25303 Everblake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25303 Everblake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25303 Everblake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25303 Everblake Drive have a pool?
No, 25303 Everblake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25303 Everblake Drive have accessible units?
No, 25303 Everblake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25303 Everblake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25303 Everblake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25303 Everblake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25303 Everblake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
