/
/
morgan county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
68 Apartments for rent in Morgan County, AL📍
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1011 Hillwood Drive Southwest
1011 Hillwood Drive Southwest, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1320 sqft
Make this house your home today! Stunning 1,320 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
428 Clearview Street Southwest
428 Clearview Street Southwest, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1554 sqft
Gorgeous one story home in Decatur, AL. This property offers 1554 sf ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Features include hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen, two car garage, and a spacious fenced in backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1020 7th Ave SE
1020 7th Ave SE, Decatur, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Charming 2/1 in old Decatur - 1020 7th Ave SE is convenient to medical, schools & shopping and is 5 minutes from the Tennessee River. This cute 2/1 starter home in elegant southeast Decatur occupies a clean, quiet street with well manicured lawns.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
617 College Street Northwest
617 College St NW, Hartselle, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
1400 sqft Office space Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/617-college-st-nw-hartselle-al-35640-usa/8925d901-e1c0-4dd4-bcac-18a72fef1f08 (RLNE5347567)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Harbourview Ct.
1 Harborview Ct NE, Decatur, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2700 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Decatur right on the river and close to Hwy 31 for convenience to Madison, Huntsville and other cities around Decatur. Two story with master bedroom on first floor. Laundry is also on first floor.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4
4 Oxmore Flint Road Southwest, Decatur, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
739 sqft
METRO FLATS Second Floor Completely Renovated Mini-Platinum Unit with Balcony backing green area. Brand new kitchen and with granite countertops, contemporary track lighting. Go to: metroflatsapts.com for all the details.
1 of 8
Last updated April 10 at 04:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1602 3rd Avenue Southwest
1602 3rd Ave SW, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1995 sqft
Beautiful 1,995 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, new appliances and a single car garage with plenty of storage space.
Results within 1 mile of Morgan County
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
202 Zierdt Road
202 Zierdt Road, Triana, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Southern charm meets modern living in this 3 Bedroom/1Bath apartment. Brand new renovations include an updated kitchen and bathroom featuring new appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, contemporary fixtures, and a sleek new paint job.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
80 Creekwood Court, Unit D
80 Creekwood Ct, Marshall County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1292 sqft
Cherokee Ridge Golf Community -- Very nice unit with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, gas fireplace and 2 master bathrooms. Includes use of pool, tennis courts, golf course (pay per round), ponds and exercise room.
Results within 5 miles of Morgan County
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
17 Units Available
Ashbury Woods Apartments
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
12605 HOLSTEIN LANE
12605 Holstein Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
PERFECT FAMILY HOME! LIKE NEW, FULL BRICK 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS AND DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. LOCATED IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, GOOD SCHOOLS, CLOSE TO ARSENAL ENTRANCE, DINING, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT! AVAILABLE END OF MARCH 2019
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
2402 Celia Court SW
2402 Celia Ct SW, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2104 sqft
This brand new, gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath full brick home in Celia's Garden subdivision is Move-In Ready!!! Celia's Garden is located in South Huntsville off of Bell Road, close to RSA gate 3, shopping and restaurants! Some features of this open
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2209 Cecille Drive
2209 Cecille Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Come home to South Huntsville! - Charming rancher in established neighborhood! Garage, fenced yard, stainless appliances, and open floor plan! Close to Redstone Arsenal, shopping, and dining! Apply now at www.hsvrent.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11313 Mountaincrest Drive
11313 Mountaincrest Dr SE, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2100 sqft
11313 Mountaincrest Drive - Beautiful Tri-level home in desirable Hilltop Estates located in South Huntsville. 4 large bedrooms 2 full and 1 half bath. Large family room with fireplace.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Forest
58 Maple Grove Blvd.
58 Maple Grove Boulevard, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3132 sqft
Welcome Home to 58 Maple Grove Blvd. - Welcome Home to 58 Maple Grove Blvd. Great location just outside of Redstone Gate 7. Screened Porch, established Landscaping, Fenced yard. Hardwood Floors, Sprinkler System, crown molding.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
254 HAROLD MURPHY DRIVE
254 Harold Murphy Drive, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
For more information, contact Isaac Winkles at (256) 683-4210. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1148290 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Brick Home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Shadow Springs
240 Shadow Court SW
240 Shadow Court SW, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,815
2468 sqft
240 SHADOW COURT - MOVE IN READY FOUR BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME MINUTES FROM REDSTONE ARSENAL, PUBLIX AND TOWN MADISON.
Results within 10 miles of Morgan County
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$976
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1287 sqft
Welcome home to Arch Street Apartments! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our upgraded apartments, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and other great amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Madison Park
1 Madison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to the friendliest community in Madison! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our quiet cabanas, state of the art fitness center, playground, and other great amenities.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
23 Units Available
Downtown Huntsville
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1124 sqft
Artisan at Twickenham Square is now leasing brand new, luxury apartment homes in Huntsville, Alabama. Artisan is located in the heart of Twickenham Square, Huntsville's first urban hotspot.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
13 Units Available
Malibu at Martin
8003 Benaroya Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Malibu at Martin Apartments is located in Southeast Huntsville Alabama offering a retreat from life’s busy schedule.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
12 Units Available
Magnolia Pointe at Madison
7900 Madison Pike, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$955
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1344 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,253
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Pointe at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
16 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1415 sqft
IDEALLY LOCATED LUXURY APARTMENTS IN HUNTSVILLE, AL Our community of luxury apartments in Huntsville, AL, is located in a vibrant neighborhood with much to do and see. Whether you’re planning a trip to the famous U.S.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
15 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Morgan County area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Birmingham Southern College, Jefferson State Community College, and Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Birmingham, Huntsville, Madison, Tullahoma, and Center Point have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALMadison, ALTullahoma, TNCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALGadsden, ALFlorence, AL
Margaret, ALWarrior, ALTuscumbia, ALHarvest, ALJasper, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALAthens, ALDecatur, ALPulaski, TNOdenville, AL