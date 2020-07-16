All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 4728 South Shades Crest Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, AL
/
4728 South Shades Crest Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:41 PM

4728 South Shades Crest Road

4728 South Shades Crest Road · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4728 South Shades Crest Road, Jefferson County, AL 35022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home will not last long. It features a beautiful kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, and a peek-through to the living room which makes it feel spacious! A two-level deck that is perfect for entertaining is calling your name. This home will not last long so schedule your visit today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4728 South Shades Crest Road have any available units?
4728 South Shades Crest Road has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4728 South Shades Crest Road currently offering any rent specials?
4728 South Shades Crest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 South Shades Crest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4728 South Shades Crest Road is pet friendly.
Does 4728 South Shades Crest Road offer parking?
No, 4728 South Shades Crest Road does not offer parking.
Does 4728 South Shades Crest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4728 South Shades Crest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 South Shades Crest Road have a pool?
No, 4728 South Shades Crest Road does not have a pool.
Does 4728 South Shades Crest Road have accessible units?
No, 4728 South Shades Crest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 South Shades Crest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4728 South Shades Crest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4728 South Shades Crest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4728 South Shades Crest Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4728 South Shades Crest Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir
Birmingham, AL 35215
Highland Cliff
3401 Cliff Road South
Birmingham, AL 35204
Barrington Apartment Homes
5775 Summer Place Pkwy
Hoover, AL 35244
The Madrid
1927 15th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35222
LAKEVIEW
724 29th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35233
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive
Birmingham, AL 35205
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway
Birmingham, AL 35211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALGadsden, ALJasper, ALAdamsville, ALBrook Highland, ALFultondale, ALIrondale, ALGraysville, AL
Hueytown, ALWarrior, ALPinson, ALPleasant Grove, ALTrussville, ALGrayson Valley, ALTarrant, ALMidfield, ALForestdale, ALBessemer, ALLeeds, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
The University of AlabamaBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity