Irondale, AL
704 Danton Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:05 PM

704 Danton Lane

704 Danton Lane · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

704 Danton Lane, Irondale, AL 35210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

From the moment you pull into the drive, you'll know you're home! This gigantic 4 bedroom / 2 bath home features a open kitchen, large bedrooms, and a huge deck that's great for entertaining that will "WOW" you! This home also has a eat in kitchen with all black appliances.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Danton Lane have any available units?
704 Danton Lane has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 704 Danton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
704 Danton Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Danton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Danton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 704 Danton Lane offer parking?
No, 704 Danton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 704 Danton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Danton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Danton Lane have a pool?
No, 704 Danton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 704 Danton Lane have accessible units?
No, 704 Danton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Danton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Danton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Danton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Danton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
