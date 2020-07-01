2 Apartments for rent in Clanton, AL📍
1 of 7
1 of 35
Clanton, Al was originally named after James H. Clanton who was a brigadier in the Confederate States Army. This was decided by the town founder Alfred Baker who was later the first Mayor of the town. Clanton city has a deep history that ranges from the civil rights movement to prisoner of war camps during World War II. The city has a population of a little over 8,000, with a population density of around 400 people per square mile. You'll find plenty of small, local shops and chain restaurants in addition to small mom and pop cafes. It has a nice humid subtropical climate that can get fairly cold in the winter months. At an elevation of 600 feet and with an area of just over 20 square feet, Clanton is a great place to settle down and enjoy the good life in the South!
The housing market in Clanton is unique in comparison to many other housing markets. The actual market is quite small as the city itself is small. When you are doing market research your best friend will be the neighbors in the community and the local realtors you connect with. In these small communities you can expect that your neighbors will quickly become your friends.
Make sure you try to negotiate as much as possible and check with all of the realtors possible. Since prices are generally low they are willing to work the price with you. Keep checking around for houses until you find the one that you love. Never settle for less as this will be your home for quite a while, maybe even forever.
Renting in Clanton
The easiest way to find a great place in Clanton, Alabama is to enlist the help of a realtor. They can work with you to find a place that is within your budget, meets your needs and is everything that you want and need. They can also give recommendations about homes and apartments that are on the market, work with you through the negotiation process and help you with all the details and paperwork that is involved in the process. The laws and regulations for Clanton are pretty much the same as they are for the rest of the state of Alabama.
Clanton is very tiny but you can look at the different sections of town to see that there are different perks to living in each! Here's a little more info about each of them.
North Clanton: This part of town is home to Jack's Hamburgers and Main Street Cafe as well as the Clanton Parks. It's a great place to live if you like big houses and a lot of convenience!
South Clanton: Down here is where you'll find the Clanton Country Club and Zaxby's and San Marcos, among other restaurants, for casual dining! It's much more spread out than some other parts of the city.
Some of Clanton's notable locations are the Chilton County Courthouse, the Chilton-Clanton Public Library, TJ Stewart Lake Reservoir, Poley Bridge Creek, Black Snake Creek, Tiger Stadium, and several great restaurants. Clanton also has several hotels, banks, shopping centers and grocery stores.
Clanton is great for people who are looking to escape the bustle of the big cities. The racial makeup of the city is mainly Caucasians and African American. This means that there is a wide diversity of ethnicity in the city. The city is has two plants to build automotive parts, and the economy relies heavily upon these two plants. Clanton is also the perfect location if you need to work in one of the nearby larger cities, it offers a small commute, without the hassle of living in a large city. The best job markets are in manufacturing, construction, retail, management, transportation, electrical engineering, technology, grounds maintenance and landscaping, and automotive. Clanton is a perfect place for anyone to call home!