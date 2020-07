Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Like-NEW home available for lease in a popular subdivision! - Don’t miss your chance to lease a brand new home in the hottest community east of Mountain Brook. Grants Mill Valley offers plenty of privacy and beautiful surrounding in a convenient suburban setting in Irondale. The community is located within 15 minutes drive to Birmingham Downtown district and other hot spots. Chestnut floor plan welcome its residents with fabulous from porch which extends your living to outdoors and calls for relaxing mornings with a cup of coffee or a glass of wine while watching a sunset in the beautiful settings of Grants Mill Valley. This home features open concept living with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home is tailored to satisfy high expectations of todays renters. Latest interior design features kitchen with subway tiles, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops which are high fashion and low maintenance. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area, gas log fireplace and much more! This home is all about relaxed and convenient lifestyle and is ready for you to move-in! Please Call Lora Ivey: 205-542-7723 for more details about this home.



(RLNE5849073)