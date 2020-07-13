/
pet friendly apartments
99 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hueytown, AL
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2835 Novel Drive
2835 Novel Drive, Hueytown, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,079
1328 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This is a beautiful 4 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
633 McShan Dr Hueytown AL 35023
633 Mcshan Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Wonderful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This house has a carport. The house has wood and tile flooring all throughout. The kitchen has very nice cabinet space, tile flooring, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
3007 20th St N
3007 20th Street North, Hueytown, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
940 sqft
This is a great house for you! Cute inside and out, it features 2 nice sized bedrooms and a bath in between for easy access from each bedroom. The kitchen has been recently updated. Gas heat and gas water heater.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2517 21st St N
2517 21st Street, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1028 sqft
Come see this charming 3 bed 1bath home today. There is a nice covered front porch perfect for enjoying the weather. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with a laundry room off of the back. Gas heat and gas water heater.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1048 Arcadia Circle
1048 Arcadia Circle, Hueytown, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1828 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
435 Murphys Lane
435 Murphys Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$870
1176 sqft
This cute house in Bessemer is right for you! The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a shaded and fenced in back yard.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1319 27th Avenue North
1319 27th Avenue North, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
2046 sqft
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Hueytown! It has new flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and a back deck perfect for entertaining! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
224 Lakeland Avenue
224 Lakeland Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1176 sqft
You have found your home! Just the right amount of room for anyone in this 3-bedroom/1-bath home in Hueytown. Features including stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and an eat-in kitchen.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
517 Harlem Avenue
517 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1221 sqft
This is a home you do not want to miss, with 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms it has a huge den, great patio for large gatherings, and a garage... This home meets every need AND your wants! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3700 Sharon Ln
3700 Sharon Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1750 sqft
3 Beds & 3 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile
Results within 5 miles of Hueytown
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Sand Ridge
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
544 Woodhill Cove Drive
544 Woodhill Cove Drive, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1358 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6417 Cheshire Cove Drive
6417 Cheshire Cove Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1518 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. Beautiful 3 BR, 2 BA home located in Mc Calla.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
116 5th Way
116 5th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1270 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6128 Cathwick Drive
6128 Cathwick Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1743 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
628 28th St S
628 28th Street South, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1620 sqft
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1017 Avenue G
1017 Avenue G, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1274 sqft
This property located in Bessemer has 3 beds, 2 bath. Newly renovated Granite Counters and luxury flooring throughout!! A Garage, a Sunroom and an extra den! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
227 Ridgewood Avenue
227 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$998
1354 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Belview Heights
1412 44th Street Ensley
1412 44th Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1637 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
533 9th Terrace
533 9th Terrace, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1410 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wylam
313 Memphis St
313 Memphis Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1050 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5745898)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4801 MAIN ST
4801 Main Street, Brighton, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1625 sqft
*** On security system Realtor Showings Only For questions call 1-866-325-8716*** Move-in ready 3BR 2BA brick ranch with an enclosed porch features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring! Fall in love with the bright eat-in kitchen with
