Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

126 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hueytown, AL

Finding an apartment in Hueytown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
127 Avalon Avenue
127 Avalon Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Hueytown! - This home is a single family home located in Hueytown, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large back yard, a large open back deck, fresh paint, and it was newly remodeled.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3662 Memory Ln
3662 Memory Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1519 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Hueytown with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters and luxury flooring throughout!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1685 2nd Ave S
1685 2nd Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1260 sqft
What a cute house!!! Beautiful 3BR/1BA home in Dolomite with screened front porch, flat,fenced backyard and storage building. Inside, you'll find a beautifully renovated kitchen, an extra sitting room, dining room and more.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
435 Murphys Lane
435 Murphys Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$870
1176 sqft
This cute house in Bessemer is right for you! The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a shaded and fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
3199 Churchview Way
3199 Churchview Way, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1826 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2835 Novel Drive
2835 Novel Drive, Hueytown, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1328 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This is a beautiful 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
330 Harlem Ave
330 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
1 MONTH RENT FREE! Check out this beautiful full brick all-electric home. It features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area. There's a separate laundry room off of the kitchen.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1319 27th Avenue North
1319 27th Avenue North, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
2046 sqft
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Hueytown! It has new flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and a back deck perfect for entertaining! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
224 Lakeland Avenue
224 Lakeland Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1176 sqft
You have found your home! Just the right amount of room for anyone in this 3-bedroom/1-bath home in Hueytown. Features including stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and an eat-in kitchen.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
517 Harlem Avenue
517 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1221 sqft
This is a home you do not want to miss, with 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms it has a huge den, great patio for large gatherings, and a garage... This home meets every need AND your wants! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3700 Sharon Ln
3700 Sharon Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1750 sqft
3 Beds & 3 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile
Results within 1 mile of Hueytown

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2024 13th Way North
2024 13th Way North, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1248 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
504 Newton Drive
504 Newton Drive, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1229 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
105 Beasley Drive
105 Beasley Drive, Concord, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1751 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Walk into an open and bright living, separate dining room, and a spacious kitchen! There are new stainless steel appliances and a pass-through to the second

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
1303 9th Ave
1303 9th Avenue, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this recently renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath property. This lovely all-electric house features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a neutral color scheme, and a large fully fenced in backyard. Off-street parking on the driveway.
Results within 5 miles of Hueytown
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$905
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
75 Carriage House Road Southwest
75 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1802 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1201 10th Way
1201 10th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
1201 10th Way Available 07/22/20 Home for Rent in Pleasant Grove..

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1407 57th Pl W
1407 57th Place, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1084 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5828 Cheshire Cove Trail
5828 Cheshire Cove Trail, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
Home for Rent in McCalla...Available to View NOW! - Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage! Open floor plan. Master and 3 guest bedrooms on main level. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath has double vanity.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
Home for Rent in McCalla... Available to View with 48 Hours Notice!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - This beautiful brick home has an open floor plan complete with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and spacious bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
83 Carriage House Road SW
83 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
83 Carriage House Road SW Available 06/17/20 Home for Rent in Bessemer!!! Available to View NOW!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Brand new home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath with 2 car garage! Kitchen opens to large living room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
628 28th St S
628 28th Street South, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1620 sqft
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms,
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hueytown, AL

Finding an apartment in Hueytown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

