2 bed 2 bath apartments
70 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Homewood, AL
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1150 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Homewood
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Redmont Park
38 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1130 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Glen Iris
4 Units Available
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
4 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$746
850 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Sand Ridge
25 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1145 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Industrial Center
62 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
27 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$809
1065 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Glen Iris
Contact for Availability
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$910
940 sqft
City views galore from private patios and balconies, while the smoke-free units also feature fireplaces and w/d hookups. Community features include a pool, e-payments and pet-friendly units. Near University of Alabama and I-65.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
177-D Old Montgomery Hwy
177 Old Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1520 sqft
CONDO for rent in Homewood area near Samford University - Great condo available in the Foxcroft Condominium Buildings featuring 2 large bedrooms & 2.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Sand Ridge
1 Unit Available
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Five Points South
1 Unit Available
2024 2ND AVE
2024 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1238 sqft
Fabulous high rise views with an open floor plan for convenient in town living! Great room and kitchen all open with 2 large windows and amazing 13th story views! Windows are3 double pane insulated and open! Granite counters in kitchen and baths
Results within 5 miles of Homewood
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 05:23am
8 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
47 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1233 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1247 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1098 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$908
1120 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
40 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1285 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1546 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
