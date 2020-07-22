Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar concierge conference room e-payments guest parking guest suite hot tub lobby media room online portal playground tennis court trash valet yoga

Discover The Way Apartment Living Should Be



Find the lifestyle you've been looking for at Elevation Homewood Apartment Homes! Our stunning community is beautifully renovated and located in the popular Homewood neighborhood, just outside of bustling Birmingham, Alabama. At Elevation Homewood, you'll find a selection of 1, 2, & 3 bedroom flat and townhome floorplans with a plethora of upgrades sure to impress. In your home, you'll find sleek granite countertops, modern stainless steel appliances, and luxurious hardwood-style flooring. If amenities are your favorite part of apartment living, you'll be pleased with what you'll find at our apartments! Take a dip in our sparkling pool or lounge on the expansive sundeck. We've got plenty of comfortable deck chairs and tables with umbrellas. You can also sway the day away in one of our hammocks or grill some burgers and dine outside at our grilling and picnic area. Want to work on your fitness goals? Workout in the fitness center, where you'll enjoy the latest in modern cardio and strength training equipment. Live life the way it should be. Contact us today for leasing info or to schedule your personal tour!