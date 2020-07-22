All apartments in Homewood
Elevation Homewood

Open Now until 5:30pm
1301 Lakeshore Pl · (443) 903-2247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 Lakeshore Pl, Homewood, AL 35209

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1665A · Avail. Sep 5

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1602B · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 1604D · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 1602A · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elevation Homewood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
coffee bar
concierge
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
lobby
media room
online portal
playground
tennis court
trash valet
yoga
Discover The Way Apartment Living Should Be

Find the lifestyle you've been looking for at Elevation Homewood Apartment Homes! Our stunning community is beautifully renovated and located in the popular Homewood neighborhood, just outside of bustling Birmingham, Alabama. At Elevation Homewood, you'll find a selection of 1, 2, & 3 bedroom flat and townhome floorplans with a plethora of upgrades sure to impress. In your home, you'll find sleek granite countertops, modern stainless steel appliances, and luxurious hardwood-style flooring. If amenities are your favorite part of apartment living, you'll be pleased with what you'll find at our apartments! Take a dip in our sparkling pool or lounge on the expansive sundeck. We've got plenty of comfortable deck chairs and tables with umbrellas. You can also sway the day away in one of our hammocks or grill some burgers and dine outside at our grilling and picnic area. Want to work on your fitness goals? Workout in the fitness center, where you'll enjoy the latest in modern cardio and strength training equipment. Live life the way it should be. Contact us today for leasing info or to schedule your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin; $60 Amenities Package
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact us for further details.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elevation Homewood have any available units?
Elevation Homewood has 8 units available starting at $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elevation Homewood have?
Some of Elevation Homewood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elevation Homewood currently offering any rent specials?
Elevation Homewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elevation Homewood pet-friendly?
Yes, Elevation Homewood is pet friendly.
Does Elevation Homewood offer parking?
Yes, Elevation Homewood offers parking.
Does Elevation Homewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elevation Homewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elevation Homewood have a pool?
Yes, Elevation Homewood has a pool.
Does Elevation Homewood have accessible units?
Yes, Elevation Homewood has accessible units.
Does Elevation Homewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elevation Homewood has units with dishwashers.
Does Elevation Homewood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elevation Homewood has units with air conditioning.
