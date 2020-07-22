Amenities
Discover The Way Apartment Living Should Be
Find the lifestyle you've been looking for at Elevation Homewood Apartment Homes! Our stunning community is beautifully renovated and located in the popular Homewood neighborhood, just outside of bustling Birmingham, Alabama. At Elevation Homewood, you'll find a selection of 1, 2, & 3 bedroom flat and townhome floorplans with a plethora of upgrades sure to impress. In your home, you'll find sleek granite countertops, modern stainless steel appliances, and luxurious hardwood-style flooring. If amenities are your favorite part of apartment living, you'll be pleased with what you'll find at our apartments! Take a dip in our sparkling pool or lounge on the expansive sundeck. We've got plenty of comfortable deck chairs and tables with umbrellas. You can also sway the day away in one of our hammocks or grill some burgers and dine outside at our grilling and picnic area. Want to work on your fitness goals? Workout in the fitness center, where you'll enjoy the latest in modern cardio and strength training equipment. Live life the way it should be. Contact us today for leasing info or to schedule your personal tour!