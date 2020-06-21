All apartments in Homewood
1105 DREXEL PKWY
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:17 PM

1105 DREXEL PKWY

1105 Drexel Parkway · (205) 969-8910
Location

1105 Drexel Parkway, Homewood, AL 35209
West Homewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Homewood great location! One level with daylight basement and one car garage. Great condition. Kitchen with wooden cabinets, pantry, tile flooring, dishwasher, oven/stove, refrigerator, eating space and access door to outside. Dining room with hardwood flooring. Living room with hardwood flooring. Master bedroom with hardwood flooring. Half Bath off master bedroom with tile flooring and vanity. Two additional bedrooms with hardwood flooring. Full bath with vanity, tile flooring and tile surround tub/shower combo, medicine cabinet, and linen closet. Finished basement with large den and bonus room all with tile flooring. Great back yard. Convenient to shopping, interstates, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 DREXEL PKWY have any available units?
1105 DREXEL PKWY has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1105 DREXEL PKWY have?
Some of 1105 DREXEL PKWY's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 DREXEL PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
1105 DREXEL PKWY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 DREXEL PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 1105 DREXEL PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homewood.
Does 1105 DREXEL PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 1105 DREXEL PKWY does offer parking.
Does 1105 DREXEL PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 DREXEL PKWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 DREXEL PKWY have a pool?
No, 1105 DREXEL PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 1105 DREXEL PKWY have accessible units?
No, 1105 DREXEL PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 DREXEL PKWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 DREXEL PKWY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 DREXEL PKWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 DREXEL PKWY does not have units with air conditioning.
