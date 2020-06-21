1105 DREXEL PKWY

Amenities

Homewood great location! One level with daylight basement and one car garage. Great condition. Kitchen with wooden cabinets, pantry, tile flooring, dishwasher, oven/stove, refrigerator, eating space and access door to outside. Dining room with hardwood flooring. Living room with hardwood flooring. Master bedroom with hardwood flooring. Half Bath off master bedroom with tile flooring and vanity. Two additional bedrooms with hardwood flooring. Full bath with vanity, tile flooring and tile surround tub/shower combo, medicine cabinet, and linen closet. Finished basement with large den and bonus room all with tile flooring. Great back yard. Convenient to shopping, interstates, and restaurants.