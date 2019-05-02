All apartments in Helena
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:02 AM

349 Old Cahaba Trail

349 Old Cahaba Trail · (205) 824-5008
Location

349 Old Cahaba Trail, Helena, AL 35080

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 349 Old Cahaba Trail · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Old Cahaba Subdivision!

Beautiful laminate floors in living room, formal dining room, kitchen and eat in kitchen area. Kitchen features stainless appliances, recessed lights and bay window in eat in kitchen area. Large master bedroom features trey ceilings and master bath with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Residents have access to swimming pool, walking trails and playground! Small pets allowed.

Resident to verify utilities and schools: Alabama Power, Helena utilities, Helena schools.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE2183249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

