349 Old Cahaba Trail

Beautiful Home in Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Old Cahaba Subdivision!



Beautiful laminate floors in living room, formal dining room, kitchen and eat in kitchen area. Kitchen features stainless appliances, recessed lights and bay window in eat in kitchen area. Large master bedroom features trey ceilings and master bath with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Residents have access to swimming pool, walking trails and playground! Small pets allowed.



Resident to verify utilities and schools: Alabama Power, Helena utilities, Helena schools.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



