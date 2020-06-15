Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhome in Helena! - **FOR RENT** 206 Hillsboro Lane: This beautiful like-new 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse is located in the heart of Helena. This town home includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave.The kitchen, dining, washer/dryer room and a half bath are located downstairs. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms and a full bath with separate vanity area. This home is move in ready with new hardwoods, new carpet and new appliances!



$45 application fee per adult. Minimum requirements include monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, clear criminal and eviction history and a satisfactory credit report. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Call 205.558.9381 to schedule a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4983195)