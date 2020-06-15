All apartments in Helena
206 Hillsboro Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

206 Hillsboro Lane

206 Hillsboro Lane · (205) 558-9381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

206 Hillsboro Lane, Helena, AL 35080

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 Hillsboro Lane · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhome in Helena! - **FOR RENT** 206 Hillsboro Lane: This beautiful like-new 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse is located in the heart of Helena. This town home includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave.The kitchen, dining, washer/dryer room and a half bath are located downstairs. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms and a full bath with separate vanity area. This home is move in ready with new hardwoods, new carpet and new appliances!

$45 application fee per adult. Minimum requirements include monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, clear criminal and eviction history and a satisfactory credit report. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Call 205.558.9381 to schedule a showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Hillsboro Lane have any available units?
206 Hillsboro Lane has a unit available for $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Hillsboro Lane have?
Some of 206 Hillsboro Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Hillsboro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
206 Hillsboro Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Hillsboro Lane pet-friendly?
No, 206 Hillsboro Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Helena.
Does 206 Hillsboro Lane offer parking?
No, 206 Hillsboro Lane does not offer parking.
Does 206 Hillsboro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Hillsboro Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Hillsboro Lane have a pool?
No, 206 Hillsboro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 206 Hillsboro Lane have accessible units?
No, 206 Hillsboro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Hillsboro Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Hillsboro Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Hillsboro Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Hillsboro Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
