Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

122 St. Charles Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Home in the Heart of Helena - Available to View!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Call today to schedule a viewing!!



Located in the Heart of Helena, this 3BR/2BA home all on one level is ready for immediate possession. The great room and kitchen are quite spacious with hardwood floors and the kitchen features a large eat-in area. Refrigerator (automatic ice maker and ice and water dispenser in the door), electric range, dishwasher and built in microwave provided. All bedrooms are larger than most with the master able to accommodate king-sized furniture. The master bath features a jetted tub, separate shower and double-sink vanity. Ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms. Home has a 2 car garage, attic space, wood burning fireplace in the living room, fenced yard, and allows for pets under 50 lbs: no puppies, aggressive breeds, and no more than 2 pets.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



Tenant to verify Helena schools, Helena Water/Sewer/Trash, and Alabama Power.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



