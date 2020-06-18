All apartments in Helena
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

122 St. Charles Drive

122 St Charles Drive · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
Location

122 St Charles Drive, Helena, AL 35080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 122 St. Charles Drive · Avail. Jun 26

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
122 St. Charles Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Home in the Heart of Helena - Available to View!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Call today to schedule a viewing!!

Located in the Heart of Helena, this 3BR/2BA home all on one level is ready for immediate possession. The great room and kitchen are quite spacious with hardwood floors and the kitchen features a large eat-in area. Refrigerator (automatic ice maker and ice and water dispenser in the door), electric range, dishwasher and built in microwave provided. All bedrooms are larger than most with the master able to accommodate king-sized furniture. The master bath features a jetted tub, separate shower and double-sink vanity. Ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms. Home has a 2 car garage, attic space, wood burning fireplace in the living room, fenced yard, and allows for pets under 50 lbs: no puppies, aggressive breeds, and no more than 2 pets.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Tenant to verify Helena schools, Helena Water/Sewer/Trash, and Alabama Power.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE1880662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 St. Charles Drive have any available units?
122 St. Charles Drive has a unit available for $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 St. Charles Drive have?
Some of 122 St. Charles Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 St. Charles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
122 St. Charles Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 St. Charles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 St. Charles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 122 St. Charles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 122 St. Charles Drive does offer parking.
Does 122 St. Charles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 St. Charles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 St. Charles Drive have a pool?
No, 122 St. Charles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 122 St. Charles Drive have accessible units?
No, 122 St. Charles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 122 St. Charles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 St. Charles Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 St. Charles Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 St. Charles Drive has units with air conditioning.
