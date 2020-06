Amenities

340 Linda Ave - This Owner is offering a 10% monthly rent discount to active law enforcement!

New 2 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home. The attached pictures are a sample of what the home will look like. This home has just rolled off the factory floor with vinyl floors throughout and brand new appliances. Located in the Hillside Park Community just off of North Conecuh Street in Greenville city limits.

Appliances included: Range, Refrigerator



No Pets Allowed



