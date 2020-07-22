/
butler county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Butler County, AL📍
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1840 30th Street Southwest
1840 30th Street Southwest, Butler County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1908 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2631 Ridge Rd
2631 Ridge Rd, Butler County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$650
2631 Ridge Rd - Are you interested in country living while still staying within easy reach of the city? Well, this place is for you! Three bedrooms offer plenty of choices to anybody- will you chose this room as your bedroom? Should you have an
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
329 Linda Ave
329 Linda Ave, Greenville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$680
329 Linda Ave. - Home is a two bed, two bath model with new flooring, stove, and fridge. Covered porch. Appliances Included: Central a/h, Range, refrigerator No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831165)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
610 Linda Ave
610 Linda Ave, Greenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
610 Linda Ave - Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-wide manufactured home located inside city limits. Appliances Included: Central A/H, Dishwasher, Range, Refrigerator (RLNE5658361)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Butler County area include Auburn University at Montgomery, and Faulkner University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Montgomery, Prattville, Crestview, Wetumpka, and Pike Road have apartments for rent.