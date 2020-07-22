Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

4 Apartments for rent in Butler County, AL

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1840 30th Street Southwest
1840 30th Street Southwest, Butler County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1908 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2631 Ridge Rd
2631 Ridge Rd, Butler County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$650
2631 Ridge Rd - Are you interested in country living while still staying within easy reach of the city? Well, this place is for you! Three bedrooms offer plenty of choices to anybody- will you chose this room as your bedroom? Should you have an

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
329 Linda Ave
329 Linda Ave, Greenville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$680
329 Linda Ave. - Home is a two bed, two bath model with new flooring, stove, and fridge. Covered porch. Appliances Included: Central a/h, Range, refrigerator No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831165)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
610 Linda Ave
610 Linda Ave, Greenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
610 Linda Ave - Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-wide manufactured home located inside city limits. Appliances Included: Central A/H, Dishwasher, Range, Refrigerator (RLNE5658361)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Butler County?
Apartment Rentals in Butler County start at $650/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Butler County?
Some of the colleges located in the Butler County area include Auburn University at Montgomery, and Faulkner University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Butler County have apartments for rent?
Montgomery, Prattville, Crestview, Wetumpka, and Pike Road have apartments for rent.

