Last updated June 14 2020

57 Apartments for rent in Grayson Valley, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grayson Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and...

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2290 Cheshire Dr
2290 Cheshire Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1272 sqft
3 Beds & 1.
Results within 1 mile of Grayson Valley

Last updated June 14
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1753 Tall Oak Cir
1753 Tall Oak Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1380 sqft
Welcome Home to 1753 Tall Oak Circle! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living area. The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cabinets.

Last updated April 16
1 Unit Available
5219 Jean Drive
5219 Jean Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
Half off 2nd Months rent and a Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month!!! The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator (available during move-in) Electric Stove (available during move-in) This home
Results within 5 miles of Grayson Valley
Verified

Last updated June 14
Liberty Highlands
8 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$813
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$931
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2244 Centerpoint Parkw
2244 Center Point Pkwy, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1 sqft
This is a very nice remodeled home which has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath 2 car garage totally remodeled ready to go. Beautifully refinished natural hardwood floors new appliances included.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
213 Meadwood Dr NE
213 Meadwood Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1194 sqft
Welcome home to 213 Meadwood Drive NE! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Center Point is conveniently located, has beautiful hardwood floors, and has a private backyard.

Last updated June 14
Huffman
1 Unit Available
1108 Kiser Rd
1108 Kiser Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$835
1066 sqft
Welcome home to 1108 Kiser Road! This charming 3bedroom/1bath beautiful home has great curb appeal fenced back yard, with 1 car garage. Unique hardwood flooring and spacious kitchen plenty of workspace/storage and eat in area.

Last updated June 14
Liberty Highlands
1 Unit Available
2590 Clayton St
2590 Clayton Street, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$880
1064 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Irondale with 2 beds,1 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building, a covered porch, FULLY fenced yard and a Carport!!Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to set up a showing!!

Last updated June 14
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
113 Lake Dr NE
113 Lake Drive Northeast, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1393 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** There's no place like home.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4524 Oak Dr
4524 Oak Drive, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2208 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house is GORGEOUS! Located on a Great street in Pinson, it has a LOT to offer! Nice large fenced in lot with a huge covered patio in back! Inside features 4 beds, 2 baths and a huge open floor plan! Also there is a 1 car garage

Last updated June 14
Killbough Springs
1 Unit Available
1181 5 Mile Road
1181 Five Mile Road, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1750 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
6011 Dewey Heights Road
6011 Dewey Heights Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1073 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 14
Roebuck
1 Unit Available
160 Rose Drive
160 Rose Drive North, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$925
1463 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5821 Walnut Grove Road
5821 Walnut Grove Road, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1030 sqft
This house features 3 bedrooms and two full baths. The living room has hardwood floors. Warming kitchen with granite countertops. The house also has a basement. The basement can be used as an extra bedroom.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2811 Creek Lane Northeast
2811 Creek Lane Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1098 sqft
Nice house with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The house has hardwood floors all throughout the rooms with tile flooring in the bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen is very spacious, has great cabinet space, and granite countertops.

Last updated June 14
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1501 Bobolink Lane Northeast
1501 Bobolink Lane Northeast, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1108 sqft
JUST REDUCED!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move-in ready split level home in the heart of Center Point. Easy care laminate hardwood floors and carpet throughout. The spacious living room is great for entertaining.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
712 Country View Court
712 Countryview Court Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$930
1311 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great home to call your own! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is one you don't want to miss, laminated wood floors, a formal dining room, perfect deck for

Last updated June 14
Killbough Springs
1 Unit Available
217 Killough Drive
217 Killough Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1212 sqft
Just Reduced!!ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** You will love this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home ready for new residents. The is plenty of privacy as this home is set back from the road and has a huge yard, great for entertaining.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
6321 Stonehaven Lane
6321 Stonehaven Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2829 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a large eat-in kitchen. There are beautiful hardwood floors, a deck and patio area for lots of fun.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2729 Wood Drive Northeast
2729 Wood Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1354 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. With a LARGE living room and separate dining area, you are sure to have plenty of space for everyone.

Last updated June 13
Roebuck
1 Unit Available
901 Meadowbrook Drive
901 Meadowbrook Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1006 sqft
New On The Market! Too Freakin' Cute! Better Hurry To See This One!! - New on the Market and Newly Renovated! New Fresh Colors! Great curb appeal on this wonderful home on a quiet neighborhood street. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2412 4th St NW
2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1224 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3800 Creekside Way
3800 Creek Side Way, Trussville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,440
Home in Trussville!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath home with a Finished Basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Grayson Valley, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grayson Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

